'His parents want answers:' Troopers seek information on driver who left man for dead in Poulsbo

The Washington State Patrol continues to investigate the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Robert Rathvon in Poulsbo over the weekend.

Investigators believe the 35-year-old man died near State Route 3, sometime between late Friday night on Dec. 8 and early Saturday morning on Dec. 9.

Detective Krista Hedstrom, who is leading the investigation, says it was hours before anyone noticed he was there.

Around first light on Saturday, people began calling in to report a body on the roadside.

"I have a hard time understanding how somebody could do this and just drive away and think that there’s no consequence for it," said Hedstrom. "If you were the driver and you were involved, I would imagine it would be weighing heavily on your conscious. A person can only carry around that secret for so long."

Hedstrom spent the last week collecting evidence. She has obtained surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

"If you saw something or know something, come forward," said Hedstrom. "I think Robbie’s family deserves that. His parents want answers."

FOX 13’s Lauren Donovan spoke with Rathvon’s family at their Camano Island home. Parents Kathryn and Will are heartsick. They said their son has lived a life of Indiana Jones proportions. For eight years, he worked as a pilot in Indonesia, safely navigating in and out of some of the most remote landing strips on the planet. Most recently, the University of Washington graduate was working in the Peninsula as an air ambulance pilot.

"It’s hard enough losing Robbie, dear Robbie. But it’s really hard not knowing what happened," said Kathryn.

"Think about if it was your friend, your child, how you might be feeling," said Will. "It’s devastating."

If you have any information, dash camera footage or surveillance video, contact Detective Krista Hedstrom at 360-731-1108, or email Krista.Hedstrom@wsp.wa.gov.