Federal Way, WA man sentenced for role in massive drug ring

The Brief A 22-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his key role in a major Washington fentanyl trafficking ring. Federal agents seized over 846,000 fentanyl pills, multiple firearms, and more than $116,000 in cash throughout the investigation. Seventeen people were charged in the operation, with the family leaders scheduled to stand trial in July 2027.



A 22-year-old Federal Way man was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation that has led to the arrests of nearly 20 other people from Washington.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington said Sir Terrique Milam was trusted by Markell Jackson, who is a leader of a family-based drug ring, and would travel with Jackson to pick up large amounts of fentanyl with the intention of selling it around the country.

What we know:

Officials said that Milam was heard on phone calls making plans to go to Arizona with Jackson to pick up 150,000 pills of fentanyl.

During a wire-tap investigation in August 2024, Milam was identified by law enforcement returning from eastern Washington.

While he was found with a gun during the traffic stop, he was later heard on the wiretap saying that he managed to get the drugs out of the car before police could search it.

In October, law enforcement searched Milam's home under the belief that he was still selling drugs, which led to the seizure of 323.8 grams of fentanyl, multiple drug scales and $4,900 in cash.

Milam admitted to officers that the money came from selling drugs.

By the numbers:

Throughout the entire investigation of the Jackson family drug ring, law enforcement seized over 846,000 fentanyl pills, about 7 kilograms of fentanyl powder and cocaine, 29 guns, and over $116,000 in cash.

The attorney's office says that the operation was led by 33-year-old Marquis Jackson, his parents Mandel, 52, and Matelita, 51, along with siblings Markell, 23, and Miracle, 25.

The family, along with others involved in the drug ring, are scheduled for trial in July 2027.

Other people in the drug ring who have already been sentenced include:

Michael Young Jr, 45, of Tacoma, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Treyvon Mitchell, 33, of Kent, WA, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Robert Johnson, 22, of Renton, WA was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Tyrell Lewis, 34, of Federal Way, WA was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

50-year-old Phillip Lamont Alexander, who is from Des Moines, WA, is scheduled for sentencing in November.

What they're saying:

At Milam's sentencing, U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead said to Milam, "You were in on the conspiracy… You knew what you were selling… And you kept going even after contact with law enforcement."

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd said, "Mr. Milam was a trusted member of this drug trafficking organization – trusted to travel to Arizona and meet with the primary supplier of the drugs. He is a young man but already has convictions for promoting prostitution and illegal firearms possession. This prison sentence is needed to protect the community and break his cycle of crime."

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, W. Mike Herrington, said, "Mr. Milam conspired with him and others to distribute huge quantities of deadly drugs. He clearly has not learned his lesson from previous convictions and from his attempts to evade law enforcement and so will have to deal with the consequences of his repeated criminal behavior."

The case was investigated FBI agencies around the country, including Seattle, along with the Seattle Polcie Department, King County Sheriff's Office, and more.

The Source: Information for this story came from the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

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