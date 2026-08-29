Dejan Joveljić scores two goals in debut, but Fire salvage 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders

article

The Brief New addition Dejan Joveljić scored two goals in his debut with the Sounders, but Robert Lewandowski's 82nd minute goal denied Seattle their first MLS win since May in a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday. JJoveljić scored early in each half to put the Sounders in front twice, but Chicago managed to equalize in the latter stages of each half to deny the Sounders their first victory in league play since a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13. Joveljić scored in the 12th minute and 47th minute for the Sounders. Joveljić is the fifth player to score in his debut with the Sounders and the second to score twice, joining Fredy Montero (2009), Nelson Valdez (2015), Pedro de la Vega (2024) and Brunell (2025). Montero scored two goals in Seattle's 3-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the first match of the Sounders' debut season.



New addition Dejan Joveljić scored two goals in his debut with the Sounders, but Robert Lewandowski's 82nd minute goal denied Seattle their first MLS win since May in a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Joveljić scored early in each half to put the Sounders in front twice, but Chicago managed to equalize in the latter stages of each half to deny the Sounders their first victory in league play since a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13. Seattle lost eight straight matches in MLS play before snapping the skid with a 1-1 draw at FC Cincinnati last Saturday. A 3-0 win over Querétaro in Leagues Cup is the only win by the Sounders in the last three months.

Joveljić's debut suggests that the slide could be close to ending.

The backstory:

Seattle grabbed the lead when Joveljić scored in the 12th minute, using assists from rookie Sebastian Gomez — his first — and defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi — his second. It was the ninth goal of the season for Joveljić, who arrived this week after a $6 million cash-for-player trade with Sporting Kansas City.

Chicago pulled even in the 38th minute on Maren Haile-Selassie's fifth goal, one off his career high. Lewandowski notched his fourth assist in his first seven league matches, and defender Andrew Gutman collected his fifth of the campaign.

Joveljić scored again to give the Sounders a 2-1 lead three minutes into the second half. Albert Rusnák picked up his eighth assist and 19-year-old Snyder Brunell his second.

Lewandowski used his head to score his fifth goal for the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Haile-Selassie earned his eighth assist to match his career high set in each of the last two seasons. Rookie Puso Dithejane snagged his first assist.

Chris Brady stopped one shot for Chicago (11-6-4). Brady topped 10,000 career minutes in the 34th on Saturday. He is Chicago’s second homegrown player to reach the mark.

Andrew Thomas totaled nine saves for Seattle (7-9-5), which is 6-0-3 all time at home against the Fire. Thomas' final save came on Jonathan Bamba with the final touch of the match to preserve the draw.

Joveljić is the fifth player to score in his debut with the Sounders and the second to score twice, joining Fredy Montero (2009), Nelson Valdez (2015), Pedro de la Vega (2024) and Brunell (2025). Montero scored two goals in Seattle's 3-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in the first match of the Sounders' debut season.

Chicago went 3-0-2 in August and improved to 4-3-4 on the road in its climb to third place in the Eastern Conference.

Up next

Chicago: At Toronto FC on Saturday.

Seattle: Hosts New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Max Bretos previewing Seattle Sounders' match against Chicago Fire

Seattle Sounders set to acquire Dejan Joveljić from Sporting KC, per reports

Losing streak reaches eight as Seattle Sounders fall 2-1 to Austin FC

Seattle Sounders lose club-record 7th straight MLS match 2-0 to Whitecaps

Seattle Sounders fall 2-1 to C.D. Guadalajara in Leagues Cup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .