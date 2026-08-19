Losing streak reaches eight as Seattle Sounders fall 2-1 to Austin FC
SEATTLE - Facundo Torres and Guilherme Biro each scored a goal, Damian Las had five saves in his MLS debut, and Austin FC beat the Sounders 2-1 on Wednesday night to extend Seattle's losing streak to eight games.
Seattle’s skid, which dates to a 3-2 home win over San Jose on May 13, is the longest in single-season franchise history and the most-prolonged losing streak in MLS since Nashville also lost eight straight in 2024.
Austin FC (5-10-5) went into the game losers three straight since a 3-1 home win over the Sounders on July 22.
Brandon Vázquez played a first-touch cross from the right side to the back post and Biro put away a leaping volley to make it 2-0 in the 87th minute.
On the counter-attack, Zan Kolmanic played a low cross from near the left sideline to Torres for a first-touch finish from near the penalty spot that made it 1-0 in the 66th.
Stuart Hawkins, a 19-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal in the 90th minute for the Sounders (7-9-3).
Andrew Thomas had three saves for the Sounders.
Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Jordan Morris (quadriceps) and Cristian Roldan (quadriceps) did not play for Seattle.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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