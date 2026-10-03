Seahawks place Jadarian Price on IR; will miss next 4 games

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will be without Jadarian Price for the next four games after placing him on injured reserve. Price re-aggravated a chest injury in practice on Wednesday, head coach Mike Macdonald said. Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani are expected to carry the load with Price out and Zach Charbonnet still working his way back from an ACL injury.



The Seattle Seahawks will be without their first-round pick in this year's draft for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, the team placed running back Jadarian Price on injured reserve after he aggravated a chest injury during Wednesday's practice. Price initially picked up the injury in a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

What they're saying:

Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday that he didn't know if Price's injury would cause him to be out for the long term, but the decision to place him on IR means he will be out for at least the next four games.

He also said that the team feels good about the guys they have on the roster to step up in Price's absence.

"It’s unfortunate with JD," Macdonald said. "Hopefully this gives him the opportunity to get healthy. We’ve got guys that are ready to go behind him that are preparing their tails off and are good players."

Macdonald also said the injury was out of Price's control, calling it an unfortunate part of the sport.

"By no means is this JD’s fault or anything like that. This is what happens in football. Unfortunately, injuries happen. He can’t control these things. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do since he got here. He’s had a great attitude. He’s been a great teammate. He has a great future. He’s going to play great football for us when he comes back, whenever that is and we move forward."

What we know:

When Price was initially injured in Week 2, the team turned to George Holani and Emmanuel Wilson. Wilson ended the game with 21 carries for 92 yards, while Holani mixed in with four carries for 13 yards.

However, Price was able to return to the team's road Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders. In that game, the Notre Dame alum played just 19 snaps, totaling five carries for 15 yards and catching one pass for seven yards. He also lost a fumble.

While the team did designate running back Zach Charbonnet to return to practice this week, Macdonald said that he won't make his return to game action just yet.

"Zach looks fantastic," the head coach said on Friday. "There’s a process to get him physically and mentally ready to go. We understand that, and we’ll work with him and make sure he feels great when the time comes for him to come back."

What's next:

Price will sit out the next four games as he recovers from the chest injury. In that timespan, the Seahawks will play against the Chargers (on Sunday), the 49ers (Oct. 11), the Broncos (Oct. 15), and the Chiefs (Oct 25.)

Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani are expected to carry the load with Price out and Charbonnet still working his way back from the ACL injury he sustained in January.

The team also signed Velus Jones Jr. off of the practice squad for additional depth.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Maxen Hook were also added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game.

The Seahawks play the Chargers at home on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

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The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's sports team.

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