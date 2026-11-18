The Brief An Airbnb owner in Silverdale, Washington, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking two guests with bear spray. Authorities said the 47-year-old suspect also threatened the victims with an Airsoft pistol that resembled a real handgun. He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and assault as the investigation continues.



An Airbnb owner in Silverdale, Washington, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking two guests with bear spray.

(Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

WA Airbnb owner arrested for allegedly attacking guests

What we know:

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office announced the incident on social media at around 11:33 a.m.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the 47-year-old owner also threatened the guests with an Airsoft pistol that resembled a real handgun.

He was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and assault.

What we don't know:

Details about the incident and what led up to the confrontation have not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post on X by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

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