The Brief A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting his parents and three siblings in Fall City is scheduled to be arraigned as an adult at 1:30 p.m. King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Galván ruled to transfer the case out of the juvenile system, citing the premeditated nature of the October 2024 attack and public safety concerns. Despite defense arguments pointing to the teen's severe trauma and mental health struggles, the court determined the adult system is better equipped for long-term monitoring beyond age 23.



A 17-year-old accused of killing five members of his family inside their Fall City home is scheduled to be arraigned in adult court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday following a judge's ruling to move his case out of the juvenile justice system.

The teenager faces five counts of aggravated first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder stemming from the October 2024 shootings.

Prosecutors allege the suspect, who was 15 at the time of the attack, fatally shot both of his parents and three of his siblings, while a fourth sibling managed to escape to safety.

Teen suspect in Fall City family murders to be tried as adult

The backstory:

King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Galván recently granted the state's motion to decline juvenile court jurisdiction, ruling that the extraordinary severity of the alleged offenses and the defendant’s long-term mental health needs warrant transferring the case to adult court.

Following the ruling, prosecutors drafted formal findings of fact and conclusions of law, allowing the case to be filed under a new cause number in adult court ahead of the afternoon arraignment.

What they're saying:

In her ruling, Galván emphasized the gravity of the charges and the deliberate, calculated nature of the crime.

The judge noted that the attack involved multiple premeditated steps, including retrieving a firearm from a locked safe, selecting specific targets and shooting each victim with precision. Evidence also indicated the teenager attempted to conceal his involvement by altering the crime scene, changing his clothes and attempting to direct blame toward a deceased sibling.

While the defendant had no prior criminal record, the court determined the method and manner of the alleged acts posed an extreme risk to public safety.

The other side:

During a multi-day hearing last month, the court heard testimony from mental health experts and family members regarding the teen's mental state and upbringing.

Defense attorneys argued the case should remain in the juvenile system, pointing to the teenager's history of significant psychological trauma, abusive religious fundamentalism and severe mental health struggles. Psychological evaluations revealed the teen suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and requires lifelong monitoring to manage symptoms of psychosis. Experts testified that he has shown progress and impulse control while in detention, presenting a favorable prognosis if properly treated.

However, Galván highlighted that the juvenile justice system can only retain jurisdiction until a defendant turns 23 and lacks post-release monitoring. Given the severity of the allegations, the judge ruled the adult system is better equipped to provide sustained therapeutic treatment while ensuring long-term public safety.

What's next:

The teenager is scheduled to enter a formal plea during his 1:30 p.m. arraignment in King County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Defense counsel has previously indicated the teenager retains the right to appeal the court's decision to move the case to adult court, which could adjust the upcoming legal timeline.

The Source: Information in this story came from King County Superior Court records, prosecutors and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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