The Brief Businesses in Mount Vernon are experiencing disruptions as the SR 536 Division Street Bridge undergoes preservation and painting work. Business owners report sharp declines in customers and sales, with one retailer seeing revenue drop by roughly 40%. The bridge closed on Nov. 1, and WSDOT expects the bridge to reopen before the holiday season.



A full closure of the State Route 536 Division Street Bridge over the Skagit River has cut off vehicle traffic and triggered sharp drops in foot traffic for small businesses in Mount Vernon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the span in both directions Nov. 1 for an infrastructure preservation and painting project, leaving owners on the other side struggling to stay afloat.

"Like a ghost town"

Along Division Street, storefronts that usually rely on steady cross-river traffic now sit quiet. Multiple business owners have posted signs highlighting the disruption caused by the ongoing construction.

What they're saying:

Nicole Cruse, owner of Cruser Coffee, said disruptions began with partial closures in June, but the current full shutdown has delivered a severe financial hit.

"It’s like a ghost town over here," Cruse said. "It’s been pretty terrible, not going to lie."

A road closure in Mount Vernon due to the SR 536 Division Street Bridge closure. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cruse previously served more than 100 customers a day and employed two staff members. She is now working more shifts alone to manage costs.

"I really hope that they have a way of paying it back to the small businesses because we’ve been impacted so badly," Cruse said.

Sharp drop in sales

Nearby retailers report similar declines in regular clientele.

Kayetlyn Brittain, a budtender at Northwest Cannabis Company, said sales are down roughly 40% on most days.

"I don’t see any of my regulars hardly," Brittain said. "It’s very rare to see people, which sucks. It’s just been really hard. I get it’s for a good cause, but I wish we had more of a voice of how this was going to go down."

The other side:

Transportation officials acknowledged the economic strain the shutdown has placed on local retailers, noting that the agency coordinated with municipal leaders to accelerate construction.

"We know there's a lot of strong interest in getting this work done and reducing the amount of time that construction affects the residents and businesses in this area on both sides of the bridge," said WSDOT public information officer David Rasbach. "But we also have to balance the need to preserve this important piece of infrastructure between downtown Mount Vernon and West Mount Vernon."

SR 536 Division Street Bridge in Mount Vernon (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

According to WSDOT, SR 536 is scheduled to fully reopen in time for the holiday season, provided weather conditions allow for work to stay on track.

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