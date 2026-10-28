Skagit River Bridge to close for two weeks in Mount Vernon, WA

The Brief State Route 536 Skagit River Bridge will fully close in both directions starting Sunday, Nov. 1, for a two-week period to accelerate a bridge painting project. WSDOT and Mount Vernon officials moved the construction timeline up to complete the work ahead of Thanksgiving and lessen community impacts. Drivers face detours via I-5 and SR 20, though emergency vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, and mobility-device shuttles will still be accommodated.



Drivers are warned to prepare for a potential traffic nightmare this Halloween weekend with multiple road closures for construction, including a Skagit River Bridge closure.

Skagit River Bridge to close for two weeks to accelerate painting project

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the State Route 536 Skagit River/Division Street Bridge will fully close in both directions for the first two weeks of November. The goal is to complete its bridge painting project ahead of Thanksgiving, and four months earlier than expected.

The project was originally slated to be completed by early 2027 ahead of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, but with coordination between WSDOT and Mount Vernon officials, the project will be completed earlier to lessen the impact on communities near the bridge.

"We appreciate the partnership of our contractor in working with us to find a way to complete this work more efficiently," Melissa Ambler, WSDOT assistant region administrator for the Mount Baker area said. "Changing the traffic control plan at this stage takes coordination and flexibility, and their willingness to work through those details with us gives us an opportunity to finish the preservation work before Thanksgiving, weather permitting. We’re grateful for that partnership and for the community’s continued cooperation while we get this work done."

Timeline: Skagit River Bridge closure in WA

Crews will close both east- and westbound lanes on Sunday, Nov. 1, until the work on the historic two-lane bridge is complete—which crews hope will happen as soon as Nov. 15.

East- and Westbound detours

Eastbound vehicles will detour using northbound Avon Allen Road, eastbound SR 20 and southbound I-5. Westbound traffic will use the same detours in reverse order.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to use the bridge in both directions through the closure. WSDOT says access across the river will be maintained for pedestrians and bicyclists. When the sidewalk is closed for work, people with mobility devices can use a shuttle that will be available to take people across the river.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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