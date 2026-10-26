Feds to unveil noncitizen voting data in WA ahead of midterm elections

The Brief Federal prosecutors in Seattle will hold a news conference Monday at 2 p.m. to outline data regarding noncitizens allegedly appearing on Washington state voter rolls. The announcement comes amid nationwide scrutiny from federal officials over voting eligibility, though state officials emphasize that voter records are cross-checked against licensing and social security data. Independent research groups note that documented cases of noncitizen voting remain extremely rare, with recent nationwide federal enforcement charging 16 individuals.



Federal authorities are scheduled to host a news conference Monday in Seattle to release data regarding allegations of noncitizens registered to vote in Washington state, arriving amid a broader national focus on voting eligibility ahead of the midterm elections.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office scheduled the briefing for 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Seattle, where officials plan to outline findings related to what they describe as noncitizens appearing on state voter rolls.

Federal and state laws explicitly prohibit noncitizens from casting ballots in U.S. federal and state elections.

How Washington state voter safeguards work

In Washington, eligible residents are automatically registered to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license, a process state officials emphasize is tied to verification of citizenship.

According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, records are cross-checked against data from the Department of Licensing and the Social Security Administration.

"If a voter’s registration information does not match the records on file with department of licensing or social security administration, they may be provisionally registered," the Secretary of State's website states. "But, their ballot will not be counted until they provide valid identification."

Rare instances of noncitizen voting in Washington

By the numbers:

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has previously defended the state's security measures, pointing out that verified noncitizen voting in the state is rare. According to data released by Hobbs' office earlier this year, Washington recorded just 15 cases of noncitizen voting between 1982 and 2025 – representing 0.000006% of all ballots cast.

What they're saying:

"Voting fraud is incredibly rare," Secretary Steve Hobbs said in a statement addressing federal election scrutiny. "When issues do occur, our system is designed to identify and resolve them swiftly. "

While voters in six other states are considering ballot measures this cycle to clarify that only U.S. citizens may vote in local municipal elections as well, Washington does not have a similar measure on its ballot.

Scrutiny across multiple states

The Seattle announcement comes as the Trump administration asserts that noncitizens are registered and voting in U.S. elections nationwide.

The backstory:

Federal scrutiny expanded late last week when the Department of Justice demanded that county election registrars in California sequester ballots associated with approximately 20,000 voters, alleging those ballots were issued to noncitizens. The Justice Department requested identifying voter details in that matter, including Social Security numbers.

Research and documented election cases

Big picture view:

Independent research organizations note that substantiated cases of noncitizen voting remain extremely rare.

Nonpartisan research organization Migration Policy Institute reports there is no evidence that unauthorized immigrants, permanent residents or temporary visa holders are voting in significant numbers in American elections.

According to estimates by the Pew Research Center, more than 28 million noncitizens resided in the United States in 2023. By contrast, a recent Justice Department announcement regarding nationwide election crimes identified 16 individuals charged across the country with offenses related to noncitizen voting and voter eligibility.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors in Seattle are expected to provide further details regarding the scope of their Washington state findings during Monday afternoon's conference.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Washington Secretary of State's Office, the U.S. Department of Justice, Pew Research Center and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Taylor Winkel.

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