DOJ threatens to prosecute WA election officials over alleged noncitizen votes

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, accusing the state of allowing noncitizens to vote and threatening criminal prosecution if the issue is not resolved. Washington state law prohibits noncitizens from voting, and election officials state there is little evidence of election fraud or noncitizen voting in the state. The Secretary of State's Office called the letter a "needless" attempt to revive disproven claims of rigged elections and is currently reviewing whether the DOJ's request is legal.



The Washington Secretary of State's Office says the U.S. Department of Justice is threatening to prosecute over false claims of election fraud.

A copy of the letter sent to Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs on Tuesday, obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, accuses the state of allowing noncitizens to vote, and threatens criminal prosecution if Washington fails to solve this. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon invoked the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 in seeking injunctive relief against or criminal prosecution of election officials in Washington.

Dhillon sent similar letters to other states' election officials.

Hobbs and other secretaries of state have been given five days to respond, outlining how they will ensure they are complying with federal laws.

Can noncitizens vote in WA?

Noncitizens are not allowed to vote in Washington State, per the Secretary of State's Office. Voters must be:

A United States citizen.

A Washington State resident.

At least 18 years of age.

Not disqualified from voting due to court order.

Not currently incarcerated.

Not currently serving a sentence of total confinement in prison under the jurisdiction of the Department of Corrections for a Washington State felony conviction.

There is little evidence of electoral fraud in Washington, much less allowing noncitizens to vote.

Washington responds to DOJ threats

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Secretary of State's Office, who issued the following statement:

"Our office received another needless letter from the Department of Justice on July 7 (attached). We once again find ourselves reviewing a letter from the DOJ to determine whether their request is legal and will share more information when we have it.

"The DOJ is accelerating down a slippery slope of threatening personal legal action against election administrators. Attempts to revive disproven claims of rigged elections will not deter election professionals from doing their job of overseeing accessible, accurate, auditable elections.

"Thanks for your patience."

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