Teen hospitalized after shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

The Brief A teen was shot near Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after an apparent altercation with two suspects. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but his condition has not been released. Police are searching for the two suspects and asking anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police Department.



Seattle police are searching for two suspects after a teen was shot near the Rainier Beach neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Rainier Avenue South and South Barton Place at about 1:10 p.m.

There, police located a boy with a gunshot wound to the side of his body. He was treated on scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in a physical altercation with two suspects before he was shot.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are still searching for them.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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