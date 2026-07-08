Popular Hobbit Inn Airbnb destroyed in WA's Chelan Hills Fire

The Brief A deadly, human-caused wildfire in Douglas County has burned over 10,000 acres, killed one person, and remains roughly 50%. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that more than 100 structures have been destroyed, marking the highest number of homes lost in a single fire in the county's history. Among the destroyed properties is the popular Hobbit Inn, an iconic underground Airbnb rental confirmed lost by its builder, Kristie Wolfe.



The deadly Chelan Hills Fire has burned more than 10,000 acres in Douglas County and destroyed a well-known Airbnb.

The popular Hobbit Inn is one of dozens of structures lost in the blaze.

What we know:

As of Wednesday, July 8, the fire is about 50% contained, has burned 10,000 acres and has left one person dead. The fire has been burning since July 4, and Level 3 evacuation notices are in place for Box Canyon Road, Heidi Lane, Jerrys and Combine Road.

Investigators believe the fire was human-caused, though the official cause remains under investigation.

The Hobbit Inn in Orondo, Washington.

Kristie Wolfe, who built the Hobbit Inn, shared an Instagram Reel confirming the property was lost. The compliance-defying rental is the most wished-for place to stay in Washington state, with most guests waiting over a year for the opportunity to visit.

According to Wolfe's website, she wanted to do something completely different in design, construction and terrain for the build. Though she did not know much about "The Lord of the Rings," she loved the cozy underground homes. She designed the house around the character of a carpenter hobbit, crafting wood archways, laying a cordwood floor and retrofitting a wood tub.

What they're saying:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said more than 100 structures have been destroyed. Officials told FOX 13 Seattle this is the highest number of homes lost in Douglas County in a single fire.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Hobbit Inn Instagram page, information on the Hobbit Inn property on kristiewolfe.com and inciweb.wildfire.gov.

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