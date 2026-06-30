120 women sue over ex-Tri-Cities, WA OB-GYN sexual abuse claims

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The Brief Lawsuits filed in King County Superior Court on behalf of nearly 120 women accuse former Tri-Cities OB-GYN Dr. Mark Mulholland of sexual abuse and allege his employers, Kadlec and Providence, ignored complaints from patients and staff dating back to 2001. The lawsuits allege Mulholland weaponized language barriers against immigrant patients by discouraging interpreter use, leaving victims traumatized and deeply distrustful of seeking medical care. Kadlec stated Mulholland is no longer employed there, while the Washington Medical Commission has barred him from seeing female patients since September 2025 ahead of a January license hearing; trials could begin by 2027.



Attorneys representing nearly 120 women say former Tri-Cities obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Mark Mulholland sexually abused patients over decades while working at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, alleging the hospital and its parent company, Providence, failed to act despite years of complaints from patients, employees and physicians.

The lawsuits, which are being litigated in King County Superior Court, accuse Kadlec and Providence of negligence, arguing the health systems failed to protect patients despite warning signs dating back to 2001.

Attorney Zabrina Delgado, who represents many of the plaintiffs, said the litigation is focused not only on Mulholland’s alleged conduct but also on the institutions that employed him.

"The case regarding Dr. Mark Mulholland is really a case against the institutions that employed him while he was given access as a gynecologist to treat scores of women who he sexually abused while he was treating them," Delgado said.

Attorneys allege complaints were ignored for years

Delgado said the law firm represents just under 120 women and has filed nearly 40 lawsuits against Kadlec and Providence.

According to Delgado, the firm’s investigation found complaints dating back more than two decades involving patients, nurses and physicians.

She alleged hospital leaders failed to intervene.

"His misconduct was rationalized, normalized, and minimized," Delgado said. "So any time that there were complaints issued by either patients, nurses, or even other physicians that worked alongside him, they were just swept under the rug, rather than taking the appropriate action that would have saved so many women from being harmed."

Among the allegations discussed by Delgado are complaints spanning several years, including allegations of inappropriate comments and misconduct during patient care. She said those complaints involved multiple women over time.

A complaint recently filed in King County alleges that during a January 2023 appointment, Mulholland sexually abused a patient by making sexually inappropriate comments, inappropriately touching her and penetrating her with his fingers "in a sexual manner." The lawsuit alleges the conduct "served no medical purpose and was done solely for his own sexual gratification, but under the guise of legitimate medical care."

The complaint further alleges Kadlec received multiple complaints about Mulholland before, during and after that incident, but they were either dismissed or swept under the rug.

The allegations contained in the lawsuits have not been proven in court.

Attorney says some patients face additional barriers

Delgado said the allegations are especially concerning because many patients relied on Kadlec, one of the largest health care systems in the Tri-Cities.

She said some women also faced language barriers while seeking care.

"Many of those women were individuals who are immigrants who don’t speak English, and we’ve actually found in our investigation that Dr. Mulholland would regularly hold those facts against those patients," Delgado said.

Delgado said investigators found instances where patients who requested interpreters were allegedly told none were available or were discouraged from using interpretation services.

"Patients who could not speak English didn’t know what to say, didn’t know what to do, or whom to turn to," Delgado said.

Lasting impact on patients

Delgado said many women continue to struggle with the emotional effects of the alleged abuse and have delayed or avoided medical care.

"What we found through our investigation and in speaking with our clients and these impacted women is that that distrust runs so deep that they are now avoiding medical care entirely in many cases, or they are delaying it far longer than they should have," Delgado said.

She said the lawsuits seek accountability from Kadlec and Providence and are intended to prevent similar allegations from occurring in the future.

Kadlec responds

In a statement to FOX 13, Kadlec said:

"We cannot comment on allegations that are part of an ongoing investigation or litigation. We take patient safety very seriously and are fully cooperating with the state in this matter. Dr. Mulholland is no longer employed by Kadlec and is not practicing at our clinic."

FOX 13 also contacted the Washington Medical Commission and the Washington State Department of Health.

The Washington Medical Commission said Mulholland has been restricted from seeing female patients since September 2025 and that a hearing regarding his medical license is scheduled for January.

What happens next?

Delgado said the lawsuits are moving through King County Superior Court and attorneys expect the first group of cases could go to trial as early as 2027.

She also believes additional women may still come forward.

"Absolutely, we do believe that there are more victims out there," Delgado said. "Our only hope is that raising the specter of these lawsuits will encourage more women to speak up, because this is an important issue, not just for individual women, but for all women everywhere, is to ensure that these systems and these institutions that are entrusted with our care are held accountable."

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