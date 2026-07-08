1 injured in motorcycle, school bus collision in Renton, WA

The Brief A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a school bus in Renton, Washington, around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The school bus driver was uninjured, and no children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The collision forced the closure of Park Ave N between Bronson Way N and N Third St for an hour before police reopened the road.



A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a school bus in Renton, Washington early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Renton Police Department, a collision involving a motorcycle and school bus closed down Park Ave N for an hour between Bronson Way N and N Third St.

The crash occurred around 2:00 p.m., and the motorcyclist was left with serious injuries.

The school bus driver was not injured, and no children were on the bus at the time.

Officers reopened the road around 3:00 p.m.

The motorcyclist's current condition is not yet known.

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