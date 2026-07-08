1 injured in motorcycle, school bus collision in Renton, WA
RENTON, Wash. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a school bus in Renton, Washington early Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Renton Police Department, a collision involving a motorcycle and school bus closed down Park Ave N for an hour between Bronson Way N and N Third St.
The crash occurred around 2:00 p.m., and the motorcyclist was left with serious injuries.
The school bus driver was not injured, and no children were on the bus at the time.
Officers reopened the road around 3:00 p.m.
The motorcyclist's current condition is not yet known.
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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Renton Police Department.