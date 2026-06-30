Big sixth inning carries Seattle Mariners to 8-3 win over Angels

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The Brief Julio Rodriguez had three hits and scored twice, Bryan Woo took a shutout into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners put together a five-run sixth on Tuesday night to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3. Rodriguez and Colt Emerson both had three of Seattle’s 13 hits. Randy Arozarena and Cole Young scored two runs apiece. Woo (7-6) allowed just four hits and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings. The Angels’ first two runs in their three-run seventh were charged to him after he gave way to reliever Eduard Bazardo. That ended Woo’s streak of home shutout innings at 32 1/3, which stretched over a span of five games dating to May 6 against Atlanta.



Julio Rodriguez had three hits and scored twice, Bryan Woo took a shutout into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners put together a five-run sixth on Tuesday night to beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3.

Rodriguez and Colt Emerson both had three of Seattle’s 13 hits. Randy Arozarena and Cole Young scored two runs apiece.

Woo (7-6) allowed just four hits and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings. The Angels’ first two runs in their three-run seventh were charged to him after he gave way to reliever Eduard Bazardo. That ended Woo’s streak of home shutout innings at 32 1/3, which stretched over a span of five games dating to May 6 against Atlanta.

Michael Rucker pitched a scoreless eighth for the Mariners, and Andres Munoz set L.A. down in order in the ninth.

The Mariners batted around in the sixth, with their first five hitters reaching base on four hits and one walk. Rodriguez and Josh Naylor both singled, then Arozarena singled to score Rodriguez with the first run and chase Los Angeles starter Jose Soriano (8-5).

Cal Raleigh walked to load the bases, and Young singled to right, scoring Naylor. Arozarena scored on a wild pitch to Emerson. Raleigh and Young came home on Weston Wilson’s single to right.

Los Angeles rallied with three in the seventh, the last two of those scoring on Zach Neto’s single to right.

Seattle answered with three in the bottom of the seventh. Emerson’s single that floated just above the outstretched glove of Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel drove in the first two.

Wade Meckler had two of the Angels’ six hits.

Up next

Los Angeles will send RHP Walbert Urena (5-6, 3.14 ERA) to the mound on Thursday against Seattle RHP Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.97 ERA) to wrap up the three-game series. Wednesday will be an unusual midseries off day because of the World Cup round of 32 game between Belgium and Senegal being played right across the street at Lumen Field /Seattle Stadium.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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