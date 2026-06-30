King County, WA refiles charges against suspect in 2020 Bothell officer death

The Brief King County prosecutors have refiled murder charges against a man accused of killing Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop in a 2020 ambush. The case is moving forward after years of delays tied to the suspect's mental competency evaluations and treatment. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court July 6 to enter a plea on murder, attempted murder and other charges.



King County prosecutors have refiled murder charges against a man accused of a deadly 2020 ambush on two Bothell police officers, where one was killed in the line of duty.

Henry Eugene Washington, 43, faces charges of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree attempted murder, and vehicular assault in connection to the shootout that occurred on July 13, 2020.

The backstory:

Police said Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop and his field-training officer pulled over a black 2007 Pontiac G6 that lacked license plates. The driver suddenly sped away from officers, striking a 20-year-old and breaking his leg, then later crashed on SR 522.

Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop

Washington emerged from his car with a 9mm handgun and charged at the officers in their patrol car, allegedly shouting, "Come on, pig! Come on, pig!" before firing twice through the window.

Investigators say as the officers returned fire, Shoop was caught in the crossfire and struck in the head by one of his partner's bullets, killing him instantly.

Washington fled the scene but was captured five hours later after becoming wedged between two buildings following a rooftop manhunt.

The scene of a deadly Bothell police shootout on July 13, 2020.

Timeline:

Prosecutors originally filed charges against Washington in 2020, but they were dismissed in October 2023 after he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors attempted to refile charges again in 2024, but Washington was still found not competent. He was ordered to undergo 360 days of mental health treatment in February 2025.

Now, six years after the crime, prosecutors will attempt to file charges against Washington again.

Henry Eugene Washington

What's next:

Washington is scheduled to be back in court on July 6, where he is expected to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

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