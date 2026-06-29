The Brief A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the October 2025 death of his wife at their downtown Bellevue apartment. Investigators said the victim died from strangulation, and the husband now faces a first-degree homicide charge, currently jailed on $5 million bail. Police say phone messages and electronic door lock records helped lead to the arrest after months of investigation.



A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the suspicious death of his wife, who was found dead inside their Bellevue apartment in October 2025.

The suspect is currently being held in King County Jail on $5 million bail, facing charges of first-degree homicide.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Bellevue police officers were dispatched to the Woodland Commons Apartments on Oct. 27 after receiving reports of a woman locked in a bathroom and unresponsive.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 27-year-old woman dead on the bathroom floor. Despite emergency efforts to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Her husband allegedly told police he "came home and found this situation." The two had just been wed the previous June in an arranged marriage, the man told investigators.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office later determined the woman died from strangulation, prompting police to upgrade the case from a suspicious death to a homicide investigation.

Police said they learned the husband was having a secret romantic relationship with another woman. He denied any involvement in his wife's death, however police cite WhatsApp messages and door lock records as evidence in probable cause documents.

Detectives state no one entered the couple's apartment during the woman's death apart from the husband, and that he spontaneously referenced a deleted picture of his wife's body.

What's next:

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday during a follow-up interview. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 1.

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