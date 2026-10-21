Seattle weather: Warmest day Wednesday, mostly sunny skies

The Brief Wednesday brings patchy morning fog followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A weak cold front arrives Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures, light showers and gusty winds across Washington. More rain is possible Saturday into Sunday, with highs dropping into the mid to upper 50s. The timing and amount of rain remain uncertain.



A few areas of patchy fog Wednesday, but skies will clear quickly with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach several degrees above the seasonal average, reaching the mid to upper 60s.

A few areas of patchy fog Wednesday, but skies will clear quickly with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

What's next:

A weak system will pass through Thursday, bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures and a few light showers. A few light showers are possible into Thursday evening around the central Puget Sound and into the cascades.

A weak system will pass through Thursday, bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures and a few light showers.

Winds will increase Thursday as the cold front sweeps through, bringing gusty winds along the coast and into the cascades eastward. Winds will continue to be gusty at times through Friday morning east of the cascades.

Winds will increase Thursday as the cold front sweeps through, bringing gusty winds along the coast and into the cascades eastward.

Looking Ahead:

Friday will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds as we see a break in the active weather. This weekend has a lot of question marks regarding the exact timing and quantity of rain, but we are looking at some showers likely later Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures are also tracking cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be drier with a mix of sun and clouds as we see a break in active weather.

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