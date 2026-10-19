The Brief Seattle police are investigating after a woman mistakenly entered a vehicle driven by a man posing as her Uber driver in Pioneer Square. The woman became suspicious when the driver passed her exit and her actual Uber ride was canceled, prompting her to escape at a red light in Kent. Police are searching for the driver and urging rideshare passengers to verify license plates and driver information before getting into a vehicle.



A woman who tried to get a ride from an Uber driver in Seattle wound up in a scary situation. Police say a fake rideshare driver picked her up instead.

Just over a week ago, Seattle Police say she was picked up near 1st Avenue & S King Street on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The backstory:

The woman told police a vehicle arrived, and she opened the door, asking the driver if it was for her. He said it was, so she sat in the backseat.

However, police said that she saw the driver pass her exit and got a notification that her Uber ride had been canceled.

As the woman looked around, police say that she noticed the driver was following directions from Google Maps and was not using the Uber App. Then she started texting her friends about what was going on. She eventually jumped out of the car at a red light in Kent and the driver sped off.

A short time later, police say her friends found her near Military Road South and Kent Des Moines Road in Kent.

Local reaction from rideshare users in Pioneer Square

What they're saying:

Nate Wuethrich plays shows weekly in that area of Pioneer Square as part of The Nate Wuethrich Quartet. He was troubled after hearing the woman's story.

"It’s super messed up," said Nate. "That’s scary. I have to be more careful myself, you know."

"Very brave and heroic honestly, taking action if you are uncomfortable. She took action and left. She didn’t see what played out so good on her," said Ethan Herrera of Seattle.

"Yeah, respect, she must have felt threatened so good for her on leaving that situation," said Sydney Mozer.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said she didn't verify the plate or the driver's name when she got in. She described the vehicle as a white 4-door sedan and the driver as a man between the ages of 30 and 50.

"I feel like in this day and age. It’s really easy to kind of fake something like that," said Wuethrich.

"Definitely scary. It would make me feel more aware now," said Herrera. "Just checking the license plate."

"Especially as a woman, that’s just something that hits home. I’m glad she was ok, but definitely a spooky situation," said Mozer.

Key rideshare safety steps

What you can do:

Police put out a list of tips to stay safe, including waiting for your ride in a well-lit location, going with a friend, verifying the driver's name and license plate with the app, having them confirm your name or who they are picking up, and checking the locks.

They also advise that you share your ride details with friends and know where you are going. Also, look out the windows, trust your instincts, and call or text 911 if you feel like you are in danger.

If you have any idea who the suspect is, contact SPD at the violent crimes tip line at (206)-233-5000.

Full list of tips from SPD

1. Wait for your ride in a safe, well-lit location and try to ride with a friend.

Booking a ride home from a night out is a responsible thing to do. But waiting alone outside at night can be dangerous. Try to book your ride while you’re still inside and ride with a friend if possible.

2. Always verify the driver’s name and license plate.

Make sure the vehicle matches the one that you’ve booked. Always verify the license plate on the vehicle with the license plate in the app and if possible, confirm the driver’s name and photo as well.

3. Have the driver confirm who they are picking up.

Before getting in the vehicle, ask the driver who they are here to pick up. Instead of asking the driver, "Are you here for ____?" ask them, "Who are you here for?" This gives the driver a chance to verify that they have your information without you providing them with it.

4. Sit in the backseat and check the locks.

Sitting in the backseat gives you a safe distance from the driver and allows you to use your phone if you need. This also gives you a chance to check the child locks on the door and ensure that you can leave the vehicle at any time, on either side of the vehicle.

5. Share your ride details with friends.

Before getting in the vehicle, share with a friend the details of the trip. Key details to share are where you’re leaving from, the type of rideshare you’re using, the license plate and vehicle description, and your estimated time of arrival. Make sure to update your friend if anything changes with the ride. An example text would be: "I’m in my Uber heading home from the bar. It’s a light blue Prius and the license plate is ABC1234. The app says I’ll get home at 1:15am. I’ll text you when I get there."

6. Know where you’re going and look out the windows.

If you’re headed home and you start to notice that you’re going a different direction, or you don’t recognize the area, take note of that and look for street signs or landmarks.

7. Trust your instincts.

Booking a rideshare can be the responsible thing to do after a night out, but listening to your instincts when something feels off is important. If you notice something is odd about the trip or the vehicle, take note of that and text a friend.

8. Call or text 911 if you feel in danger.

If you feel like you are in danger, you can call 911 and speak to a call taker. If you don’t know where you are, tell the call taker what you see out of the window, where you were supposed to be going, and where you left from. If you feel like you can’t talk out loud, you can always text 911.

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