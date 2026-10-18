Boy dead after shooting in Tacoma, WA: police

The Brief A boy died on Sunday morning following a shooting in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Police said the shooting took place near 1100 Commerce Street around 2:23 a.m. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and encourage anyone with information to contact them.



A boy died on Sunday morning following a shooting in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the shooting took place near 1100 Commerce Street around 2:23 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a "juvenile male" was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Medical personnel declared the boy dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any further details on the shooting or the victim.

The agency has also not released any information regarding a suspect.

The agency continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Tacoma Police Department.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

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