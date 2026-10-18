Boy dead after shooting in Tacoma, WA: police
TACOMA, Wash. - A boy died on Sunday morning following a shooting in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
What we know:
Police said the shooting took place near 1100 Commerce Street around 2:23 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, a "juvenile male" was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Medical personnel declared the boy dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any further details on the shooting or the victim.
The agency has also not released any information regarding a suspect.
The agency continues to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Tacoma Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.
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