‘It's already here’: Western WA faces unusually early flu surge

The Brief Flu season in Western Washington has arrived unusually early, surging on the West Coast before moving east and driving hospitalizations to levels typically seen in December. Early fatalities have already been recorded across Snohomish, King, and Thurston counties, alongside rising COVID-19 cases and elevated emergency room visits. Health officials strongly urge everyone aged 6 months and older to get vaccinated immediately to protect against early-peaking respiratory viruses.



Flu season in western Washington has arrived weeks earlier than expected, bringing a wave of hospitalizations and early fatalities across the Puget Sound region and prompting public health officials to issue an urgent call for vaccinations.

"The only thing predictable about flu is that it’s unpredictable," said Dr. James Lewis with the Snohomish County Health Department.

Emergency department visits for flu-like illness began climbing as early as mid-August, far ahead of the typical late-October ramp-up, according to Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, health officer for the Washington State Department of Health.

"Different seasons have different strains of influenza that circulate, and they kind of have a mind of their own as to when they start," said Dr. Kwan-Gett.

Local perspective:

In Snohomish County alone, health officials recorded 63 flu-related hospitalizations between late August and early October, with 31 admissions in a single week. Dr. Lewis said a surge level like that usually occurs in December.

"This is way earlier than we would normally expect to see flu increase," said Dr. Lewis. "Not only is it early, but it’s also starting on the west coast and moving eastward, which normally flu we see the first uptick in the southeast part of the country and then it moves up northwest and west."

Early fatalities, reporting anomalies

The early arrival has already proven fatal in Snohomish County, where two deaths have been associated with the current surge, according to Dr. Lewis.

The first fatality occurred on October 3, involving an elderly Edmonds man with underlying health conditions who tested positive for Influenza A. The official CDC reporting calendar defines the 2026–2027 season as beginning on October 4. Therefore, the Edmonds man’s death technically fell onto the previous flu season's tally due to timing, despite being directly driven by the current strain.

A second fatality, an elderly woman from Everett, was reported this week, according to Snohomish County health officials. Dr. Lewis said the loss of life marks the first flu-related death in Snohomish County of the current season.

Nearby jurisdictions report similar trends:

Public Health - Seattle & King County: Officials confirmed flu rates are rising early, noting that nine deaths recorded in September (in the previous reporting period) were tied to the early fall surge.

Thurston County Public Health: Officials reported one flu-related fatality in September.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department: Officials reported emergency department visits reaching levels typically seen by Thanksgiving or December.

Public Health – Seattle & King County also noted, "official case counts for flu-related deaths are typically an undercount, meaning the burden of illness is typically much higher than what we’re able to record."

Why is the flu arriving so early?

Dig deeper:

Public health authorities note several unusual patterns defining the start of this respiratory season:

Reversed regional path: Flu outbreaks normally ignite in the Southeastern U.S. and travel northwest. This year, the uptick began on the West Coast and is moving east. Out-of-order viruses: Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases usually spike prior to influenza. This season, flu surged first, concurrent with elevated COVID-19 infection rates. Southern hemisphere indicators: U.S. epidemiologists monitor winter flu trends in other countries in the Southern Hemisphere to gauge what to expect. Last year's Southern Hemisphere season saw erratic timing.

"It was all over the place in the Southern Hemisphere last year. Some countries saw a really early start like we’re seeing now, some of them were normal, and some of them had a little bit of a late start. So, it was a really weird flu year in the Southern Hemisphere last year. It’s not surprising it’s weird here," said Dr. Lewis.

Health officials urge early vaccination

What they're saying:

Dr. Kwan-Gett emphasized that, while virus timing cannot be controlled, community protection can.

"We can't really control when flu season starts, but we can control when we get vaccinated. And so, since flu has decided to come early, that means it's best to get vaccinated early so that we can all get the best protection against flu," said Dr. Kwan-Gett.

What you can do:

Officials strongly recommend that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated sooner rather than later. Health professionals said vaccination is critical for high-risk groups, including young children, adults over 65, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.

"In the past, people have waited often until October because the flu doesn’t really start taking off in earnest until November. But this year, the flu is already here, and we may see a really early peak. And so, now is the time to get your flu vaccine," said Dr. Lewis.

Health officials in both King and Snohomish counties are seeing a rise in COVID-19 reported infections, as well.

Health providers add that it is safe to receive flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines during the same visit.

"The best person for trusted information about vaccines are your health care providers. So, if you have concerns about vaccines, if you have questions about vaccines, be sure to ask your health care provider, because they will be happy to answer your questions, address any concerns and get you up to date on vaccines," said Dr. Kwan-Gett.

Additional recommended precautions

In addition to staying up to date on vaccinations, local health departments advise the public to:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Use hand sanitizer as needed.

Wear a mask in crowded spaces.

Stay home from work or school when feeling sick to help protect vulnerable community members.

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