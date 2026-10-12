Problems growing with ‘Larch Madness’ in WA's North Cascades

The Brief Every autumn, larch trees in the North Cascades briefly turn golden, drawing global crowds of hikers for a phenomenon known as "Larch Madness." The surge in visitors has led to severe parking shortages along Highway 20, causing safety hazards from vehicles parked along the narrow shoulders and pedestrians walking near traffic. WSDOT and law enforcement have lowered speed limits, posted no-parking signs, and issued warnings of $50 fines or towing, urging hikers to park legally and bring backup plans.



It's a gold rush in the North Cascades, where a fleeting fall spectacle is drawing hikers from around the world.

Every autumn, larch trees turn brilliant shades of gold, creating a stunning display that lasts just a matter of days. The phenomenon has earned the nickname "Larch Madness," with visitors flocking to the mountains hoping to catch the colors before they disappear.

But all that beauty is creating a problem along Highway 20, where crowded trailheads and haphazard parking have prompted safety concerns from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

A fleeting fall spectacle

The backstory:

"Larch Madness is in full peak here in the North Cascades, and it’s an exciting time to be outdoors and enjoy the fall foliage," said Fiorella Yriberry with RVshare.

Unlike most evergreen conifers, larches turn golden in the fall before shedding their needles.

The colorful display is especially short-lived, giving hikers a narrow window to experience the spectacle.

But as the phenomenon grows in popularity, so do the crowds.

"It is very busy, which is part of the ‘madness’ nickname of Larch Madness," said Yriberry. "So the trails have been very busy. Especially as it gets more popular."

Larches pines turning orange.

Parking problems along Highway 20

Big picture view:

The rush to see the golden trees has created a headache for transportation officials, who say the sheer number of visitors is overwhelming parking areas along the mountain highway.

"People are trying to enjoy the trees with almost nowhere to park," said Summer Deerey with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Deerey explained that Highway 20 is a remote, two-lane mountain road that wasn't designed to accommodate large numbers of parked vehicles.

With trailhead parking filling up, some visitors are leaving their vehicles along the highway's shoulder, creating potentially dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

"Where we get some serious safety issues along the highway is when they’re parking off the fog line so that’s the white line on the shoulder," explained Deerey.

WSDOT has responded by reducing the speed limit to 45 mph in the affected area and installing no-parking signs near intersections with side roads.

Still, vehicles can be seen parked haphazardly along Highway 20, even as officials urge drivers to follow parking restrictions.

Backed up traffic on Highway 20.

Drivers risk tickets and towing

Why you should care:

Parking in the wrong location could cost visitors approximately $50 in fines, with the possibility of having their vehicles towed at their own expense.

Deerey said drivers need to park parallel to the roadway where parking is permitted, rather than leaving vehicles at awkward angles along the shoulder.

Pedestrians are another concern, particularly when visitors leave their vehicles and walk alongside the busy highway to reach trailheads.

The Washington State Patrol says responding to the parking problems is also pulling troopers from Omak to the mountain pass, diverting law enforcement resources from other areas.

Visitors at the North Cascades.

WSDOT urges hikers to have a backup plan

What you can do:

The parking problems are especially pronounced on weekends, when Deerey says the crowds are at their busiest.

Fortunately, the annual rush is relatively brief. Deerey said the broader larch season lasts roughly two to three weeks before the spectacle fades and the crowds begin to disappear.

In the meantime, transportation officials are encouraging visitors to prepare for crowded trailheads and the possibility that their preferred hiking destination may be inaccessible.

"I think its really important to note that this being a very remote area," stressed Deerey. "It’s important for drivers to have a plan A, B, C, even a plan D if you’re not able to access the area that you hoped you would."

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