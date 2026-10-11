Seattle Kraken surge late to top Capitals in 5-3 victory
WASHINGTON - Jared McCann broke a tie with 5:27 left and the Seattle Kraken overcame NHL career leader Alex Ovechkin's first goal of the season to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Sunday night.
Jordan Eberle, Frederick Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Winterton also scored to help the Kraken improve to 4-2-0. Joey Daccord stopped 33 shots.
On the deciding goal, McCann cut to the middle and beat goalie Logan Thompson on a quick shot. Ryan Winterton iced it with 2:40 left.
Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner also scored for Washington as the Capitals dropped to 3-2-0. Thompson made 22 saves.
After back-to-back penalty kills, Seattle got off to a quick start, with Kakko sneaking in a rebound just 6:06 minutes into the game.
The Capitals responded with two goals in a 5:06 span. First, Kyrou buried a cross-ice feed from Cole Hutson for his first with Washington. Then, after a strong forecheck and forced turnover from brothers Aliaksei and Ilya Protas, Ovechkin got the puck alone in front and sniped a quick shot past Daccord for his 930th NHL goal.
After Eberle tied it with 10 seconds left in the first, the Kraken pulled ahead 3-2 with 6:36 to go in the second when Gaudreau slid a backhander past Thompson. The Capitals tied it 46 seconds into the third, with Jenner scoring off his own rebound.
Up next
Kraken: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Capitals: At Carolina on Tuesday night.
The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.
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