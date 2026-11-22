The Brief Widespread rain and breezy winds will hit western Washington starting Monday, with the heaviest rainfall arriving Tuesday. King Tides triggered by a supermoon and low pressure could cause minor coastal flooding from Tuesday through Friday, peaking Wednesday. Unsettled weather with mild highs in the mid-50s will continue into Thanksgiving before rain chances ease over the weekend.



While much of the lowlands will be dodging a few rain showers on Sunday and Monday, the mountains will be picking up more snow. The Winter Weather Advisory for the east slopes of the Cascades expired late Sunday morning, additional snow showers will fall on the Olympics totaling around 5-10".

Snow levels around 2000' will lead to additional snowfall in the Olympics overnight.

Another disturbance will near the coastline on Monday with steadier, more widespread rainfall. Winds will be breezy at times around 30mph. A stronger front will arrive on Tuesday with gusty rain at times. Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast with almost 2" and close to an inch of rain possible in the interior lowlands.

Another disturbance off the Washington coast will bring additional showers to the region on Monday.

A full supermoon combined with strong low pressure systems will lead to possible King Tides. Minor coastal flooding will be possible beginning Tuesday–Friday, with it peaking on Wednesday. Be sure to stay a safe distance from the coast as lower-lying parks, roads, and beaches may flood.

A full supermoon combined with strong low pressure systems will lead to possible King Tides. (FOX13 Seattle)

Unsettled week ahead with more rain and breezy winds leading into Thanksgiving. Rain chances will begin to subside into the weekend. Afternoon highs will be mild with many days in the mid 50s.

Unsettled week ahead with more rain and breezy winds leading into Thanksgiving.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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