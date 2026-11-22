Woman shot while sitting in vehicle near Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting in Pioneer Square that left a woman injured.
What we know:
According to police, the woman was sitting in her parked car near Occidental Avenue S around 10 p.m., waiting for a friend.
She told police that as she was waiting, someone began firing shots toward her vehicle while she was still inside.
The woman sustained minor injuries but didn't require hospitalization, police said.
Police said that over 80 shell casings were found near the scene and are continuing to investigate the matter.
What we don't know:
No information about a suspect was released.
It is also unclear what led to the woman's car being shot at.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.
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