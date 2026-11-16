Spanaway, WA high-speed chase ends in crash, killing uninvolved driver

The Brief A 20-year-old driver is in custody following a high-speed police pursuit in Spanaway on Sunday night that ended in a fatal crash. Authorities said the suspect's vehicle was traveling with its lights off at a high rate of speed before striking another car, tearing the victim's vehicle in half and killing the adult male driver. The suspect faces preliminary charges including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and felony eluding as the investigation continues.



A driver is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Spanaway on Sunday that ended in a crash and the death of an uninvolved driver.

Pierce County police chase ends in deadly crash, driver arrested

Timeline:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, at around 8 p.m., deputies were notified that the Lakewood Police Department was pursuing a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle when it traveled into Pierce County's jurisdiction and joined the chase.

Deputies say they were unable to keep up with the suspect and lost sight of them multiple times, noting that the dark-colored car was driving with its lights completely off, rendering it virtually invisible to other drivers.

The suspect was spotted near 113th Street South on Pacific Avenue South. A Pierce County sergeant continued south on Pacific Avenue and came across a major crash scene. The suspect's car had struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed, tearing the victim's car in half, authorities said.

The victim's vehicle had one occupant inside, an adult man, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody. Preliminary charges include driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, felony eluding, and reckless driving.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic repercussion of a DUI and reckless driving, and we are currently working with the victim’s family during this difficult time," wrote the Pierce County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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