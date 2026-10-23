The Brief One man was found dead Friday morning after an RV caught fire and exploded in Spanaway. The fire spread to a nearby garage and another motor home, causing minor damage before firefighters extinguished the flames. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and the man's death.



One person was found dead Friday morning following an RV fire and explosion in Spanaway.

Explosion and RV fire in Spanaway

What we know:

Pierce County sheriff's deputies were near the 6400 block of 224th Street East in Spanaway around 8 a.m. Friday when they heard a loud explosion and saw smoke coming from a nearby property. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were also dispatched after a passerby called 911 to report a motor home on fire.

First responders found the motor home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to a nearby garage and another motor home, causing minor damage to the neighboring structure and surrounding vehicles.

Firefighters eventually extinguished the RV fire at 8:37 a.m. and located the body of a man inside.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire or the cause of death for the man found inside the RV.

What's next:

The Pierce County Fire Marshal's Office, Pierce County detectives, and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue are investigating what caused the fire.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's identity and official cause of death.

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