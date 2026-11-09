SeaPort Airlines to roll out flights from Spokane to Olympia in 2027

The Brief SeaPort Airlines will launch direct flights between Spokane's Felts Field and Olympia starting January 8, 2027. One-hour flights will run Friday and Sunday afternoons during the legislative session, with fares starting at $279 each way and bypassing standard TSA checkpoints. Officials have not yet determined whether the flight service will continue once the 2027 legislative session concludes.



A new direct flight coming in 2027 seeks to make traveling from eastern Washington to the state's capital faster, more convenient, and more affordable.

SeaPort Airlines recently announced a partnership with the Port of Olympia to create a new service connecting Spokane to Olympia. The flights are scheduled to begin on Jan. 8, 2027.

What we know:

According to the airline, the flights will operate on Friday and Sunday afternoons during Washington State's Legislative Session. The goal is to provide an alternative mode of transportation to driving from Spokane to Olympia, which can sometimes be a five-hour trek.

The company, which operates nine passenger Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, said that a flight from Spokane's Felts Field to Olympia Regional Airport takes about an hour.

One-way tickets are expected to start at $279.

SeaPort said that the flights will be ideal for legislators, business travelers, and citizens looking for easier access to state government. It will also serve as an opportunity to strengthen connections across the state.

SeaPort also emphasized its convenience, stating that it allows passengers to circumvent the challenges and delays normally associated with commercial airports. No TSA, free parking and allowing passengers to arrive just 20 minutes before their flights are some of the methods deployed by the airline to accomplish this.

What they're saying:

"We know that every day, approximately 500 passengers, each way, are traveling between Spokane and western Washington – but this doesn’t include the travelers who are opting, often out of necessity, to drive to destinations outside the Seattle metro area, such as Olympia," said Dave Haring, CEO of Felts Field and Spokane International Airport. "We’re grateful for SeaPort’s continued confidence in the Spokane market, and commitment to increasing accessibility to key markets for our local business community."

Kent Craford, the founder and CEO of SeaPort Airlines, said, "Working with the Port of Olympia, we're using existing airports and proven aircraft to deliver something Washington travelers have needed for years: a faster, more practical way to reach their state capital."

Port of Olympia Commission President Jasmine Vasavada said the agency is looking forward to making the new route a success.

"Convenient air access supports our regional economy and makes our capital city more accessible to businesses, government leaders, and citizens across Washington," Vasavada said. "The Port of Olympia is excited to welcome this new service connecting Spokane directly to our state capital."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the flights from Spokane to Olympia will continue when the 2027 Legislative Session ends.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by SeaPort Airlines.

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