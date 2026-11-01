Seattle Reign beat Orlando 1-0 to clinch final NWSL playoff spot

The Brief Jordyn Bugg scored the game’s only goal in the 68th minute as the Seattle Reign beat the Orlando Pride 1-0 to clinch the NWSL’s final playoff spot. Bugg finished a corner-kick opportunity after Mia Fishel’s touch redirected the ball into her path, giving Seattle the victory it needed to reach the postseason. The eighth-seeded Reign will visit top-seeded Shield winner Gotham FC in the opening round of the playoffs Nov. 8 in New Jersey.



The Seattle Reign clinched the final spot in the NWSL postseason bracket with a 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride on Sunday, fueled by a 68-minute goal by Jordyn Bugg that served as the difference.

Bugg was in position to finish a corner kick chance for Seattle that deflected onto her foot off a touch from Mia Fishel in front of the goal. Bugg cleanly beat goalkeeper Cosette Morché for the winning tally in the Reign's 1-0 victory.

The Reign earned the eighth and final spot in the NWSL playoffs with the win. They'll face NY/NJ Gotham FC – the NWSL's top seed and Shield winners – in the opening round of the playoffs on Sunday, November 8 at 9:30 AM PT at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

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The match was the final regular season appearance for Reign captain Jess Fishlock, who is retiring after this season. Fishlock finishes her career as Reign FC’s all-time leader in regular-season goals (52) and assists (31), while ranking second in appearances (232) and starts (212).

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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