Seattle Reign beat Orlando 1-0 to clinch final NWSL playoff spot
The Seattle Reign clinched the final spot in the NWSL postseason bracket with a 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride on Sunday, fueled by a 68-minute goal by Jordyn Bugg that served as the difference.
Bugg was in position to finish a corner kick chance for Seattle that deflected onto her foot off a touch from Mia Fishel in front of the goal. Bugg cleanly beat goalkeeper Cosette Morché for the winning tally in the Reign's 1-0 victory.
The Reign earned the eighth and final spot in the NWSL playoffs with the win. They'll face NY/NJ Gotham FC – the NWSL's top seed and Shield winners – in the opening round of the playoffs on Sunday, November 8 at 9:30 AM PT at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.
Dig deeper:
The match was the final regular season appearance for Reign captain Jess Fishlock, who is retiring after this season. Fishlock finishes her career as Reign FC’s all-time leader in regular-season goals (52) and assists (31), while ranking second in appearances (232) and starts (212).
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
MORE REIGN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Reign clinch NWSL playoff spot
Seattle Reign FC to close out season against Orlando with playoff berth on the line
Seattle Reign fall out of playoff picture with loss to North Carolina Courage
Seattle Reign star defender Jordyn Bugg signs extension
Seattle Reign sign defender Jordyn Bugg through 2030 season
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.