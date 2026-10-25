Seattle Seahawks shut down Chiefs in 20-3 win

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The Brief Jaxon Smith-Njigba piled up 150 receiving yards and his league-leading eighth touchdown catch as the Seahawks beat Kansas City 20-3 on Sunday night. Seattle’s defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to 213 total yards and three points, tied for Kansas City’s lowest output with Mahomes at quarterback. Former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III managed just 36 yards on 14 carries in his return to Seattle, while Emanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 150 yards and a touchdown, and Seattle's defense shutdown Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and the Kansas City Chiefs in a 20-3 Seahawks victory on Sunday night.

Smith-Njigba caught nine passes, had two runs for 13 yards, and scored his league-leading eighth receiving touchdown to carry the Seahawks' offense.

Meanwhile, the three points allowed by Seattle's defense is tied for the fewest scored by a Chiefs team in the Mahomes era. Kansas City was also held to just three points in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. The only shutout since the start of Mahomes' career came in January, 38-0, to the Denver Broncos with Carson Wentz playing in place of an injured Mahomes.

Walker – who signed with the Chiefs in free agency after winning Super Bowl MVP for the Seahawks – was held to just 36 yards on 14 carries in his return to Seattle.

Dig deeper:

It was nearly a flawless first half for the Seahawks as the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year put on a show.

Smith-Njigba had eight touches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone, catching six passes for 129 yards and a score to carry Seattle's offense.

While they only cracked into the end zone once, Seattle was 5-of-9 on third down while racking up 251 yards of total offense as Smith-Njigba shined.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' attempts to move the ball on the Seahawks' defense were mostly futile. Mahomes and Kansas City were held to just 96 yards in the half. An obvious attempt to lean on Walker against his former team was unsuccessful, as he was held to 28 yards on nine carries with two catches for 11 yards in the half.

A field position game for the first quarter and change, the Seahawks marched 86 yards on 15 plays before settling for a 35-yard Jason Myers field goal to take a 3-0 lead midway through the second quarter. A pair of third down conversions to Smith-Njigba, including a 33-yard catch-and-run on third-and-7, highlighted the drive for Seattle.

Smith-Njigba then beat rookie cornerback Monsoor Delane for a 28-yard touchdown with 1:44 left in the half, and again for 28 yards with 30 seconds remaining to put Seattle at the 2-yard line with a chance to further extend the lead in the closing seconds.

Instead, a forced throw into the end zone from Darnold was picked off by Nohl Williams to ruin the chance. Not only did it cost Seattle points on a potential 21-yard field goal attempt, Williams raced out of the end zone looking to take it the distance for a touchdown. Charles Cross made a saving tackle for Seattle at their own 44-yard line after Cooper Kupp and George Holani helped slow up his return.

Harrison Butker's 58-yard field goal try on the final play of the half came up short as the Seahawks lucked out to keep the Chiefs off the board. Even so, it was a potential swing of somewhere between 3–10 points that was entirely unnecessary.

The Seahawks got the ball to begin the second half and used that to add to their lead while killing close to half of the third quarter in the process. A 13-play, 57-yard drive pushed inside the Chiefs' 10-yard line before stalling out on a blown-up run and a delay of game penalty. Myers converted a 35-yard field goal to finally make it a 13-0 lead with 6:51 coming off the clock in the process.

Darnold had a 10-yard scramble, and a 12-yard completion to Holani to pick up key third downs on the drive.

It took a fourth down conversion on their own half of the field, and a recovery of a Mahomes fumble for the Chiefs to finally get on the board late in the third quarter. Derick Hall sacked Mahomes as he attempted to run for a third down and dislodged the ball. Multiple Seattle defenders had a chance to fall on the loose ball before Kansas City managed to recover to get a field goal try.

Butker converted a 50-yard attempt to make it a 13-3 Seahawks lead with 1:42 remaining in the quarter.

After Seattle's first three-and-out of the night, the Chiefs put together their best possession of the game only to still come up empty. Leonard Williams broke up a third down pass at the line of scrimmage to force a 45-yard field goal try for Butker, who missed the kick wide right to maintain the 10-point cushion.

Emanuel Wilson sprung free for a 21-yard touchdown run on the ensuing Seahawks drive to put the game away for Seattle. Wilson quietly finished with 100 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown for Seattle, outshining Walker on the night.

Seattle finished the night 11-of-16 on third down, and out-gained the Chiefs by a 410-213 margin.

Local perspective:

Nick Emmanwori was outstanding on defense against the Chiefs, and in numerous areas that highlighted his tremendous versatility. Emmanwori leaked out to break up a third down throw to Walker, pressured Mahomes into a bad pass that was intercepted by Ty Okada, and covered speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a deep pass, another time on a crossing route to force incompletions.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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