Seattle Seahawks to face Ken Walker III amid own rushing struggles

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The Brief The Seahawks will face former running back Kenneth Walker III for the first time Sunday after letting the reigning Super Bowl MVP leave for Kansas City in free agency. Walker has flourished as the Chiefs’ featured back, leading the NFL with 133 rushing yards per game while Seattle’s rushing attack ranks among the league’s least efficient. Mike Macdonald remains happy for Walker’s success but acknowledged Seattle now faces the difficult task of containing a player who helped deliver last season’s championship.



It's an obvious storyline for a reason.

The Seattle Seahawks will face former running back Kenneth Walker III and his new team in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. And given the struggles Seattle's rushing game has had this season in Walker's absence, the departure has been scrutinized.

The Seahawks let the reigning Super Bowl MVP move on in free agency this spring rather than attempting to re-sign Walker, who signed with Kansas City for over $14 million a year on a three-year deal.

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Walker has since been a star for the Chiefs, leading the league in rushing while averaging 133 yards per game with his new team. Meanwhile, the Seahawks' rushing attack has floundered in Walker's absence. A number of lost fumbles combined with the absences of top options Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet due to injuries have left the unit shorthanded and lacking production.

"Great memories with him," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Walker on Wednesday. "We appreciate the heck out of him. He got himself a Super Bowl MVP and helped us win the championship. These things happen and we have to move forward. I have nothing but great things and great memories with Ken."

Without Walker, the running game has been a significant disappointment for the Seahawks through the first six games of the season. According to SumerSports, the Seahawks rank 30th in the league in expected points added per rushing attempt at -0.23. Only the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers have been less successful on a per-play basis.

Seattle's five lost fumbles – all on running plays – are tied for fifth-worst in the league. Price (two), Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Rashid Shaheed have each lost fumbles at a ball carrier for the Seahawks since Week 2.

Price is clearly the most explosive option in the backfield for Seattle, but he's fumbled twice and is currently on injured reserve with a chest injury. Charbonnet had his first full participation practice of the year on Wednesday as he recovered from a torn ACL in January. The absence of right guard Anthony Bradford for the last month with a knee injury has certainly factored in to the running game struggles as well.

Wilson – signed to a league minimum deal this offseason – has been the Seahawks' leading rusher this year, carrying 87 times for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

With that in mind, Walker thriving with the Chiefs has been an understandable sore spot for Seahawks fans.

Walker has said he didn't anticipate a return to Seattle after last season. He'd been splitting carries with Charbonnet the last several seasons and wanted the chance to feature as a lead back for another team that saw that ability in him.

"Things ain’t work out how I was expecting it to, and that’s all right," Walker told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio in May. "It worked out for the team. But yeah, sometime during the season, and then we get to free agency, you pretty much know you weren’t going to be there."

Walker has never carried the ball more than 228 times in a season, doing so as a rookie in Seattle in 2022. He's already had 106 rushing attempts in five games played this season for the Chiefs, putting him on a pace to go over 350 carries in Kansas City this season over 17 games.

"I love Ken," Macdonald said. "I thoroughly enjoyed him being on our football team. We’ve had some great one-on-one conversations. I feel like we have a great relationship. I respect the heck out of him. I’m happy for him. Obviously, we have to do a good job of stopping him this week. I think there are mixed emotions in terms of how you’re happy for him, but we are also trying to find ways to stop this guy too, because he is playing at a really high level."

The decision to let Walker leave certainly looks like the wrong decision right now. Seattle using the funds that could have been allocated to try and keep Walker to re-sign Shaheed instead have fans questioning the choice, even though that move came after Walker's decision had been made.

Price is still in his rookie season and clearly has high-end rushing ability at his disposal. Charbonnet has been a strong, all-around back for Seattle as well and is close to returning to the lineup, which could help provide a spark. But Walker is excelling now and it makes the storyline an obvious focal point ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

"It’s weird," safety Julian Love said. "He’s doing what he did for us last season or past bunch of seasons for the Seahawks. He’s picked up where he left off from last season. His tape looks incredible. It’s (an) all-hands-on-deck effort to try and contain and stop him. He looks every bit of explosive as he has for the Seahawks."

Injury Updates

Linebacker Drake Thomas is still out and not practicing after injuring his ankle in the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Linebackers Chazz Surratt (calf) and Connor O'Toole (hamstring) also did not practice.

Seattle signed linebacker Josh Ross to their practice squad for additional depth with the various injuries at the position.

Running back Zach Charbonnet was a full participant in practice for the first time this season after ACL surgery in February. The Seahawks will need to activate him to the 53-man roster on Thursday as his 21-day practice window expires from the physically unable to perform list.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) could be moved to injured reserve to clear a roster spot for Charbonnet's activation.

Guard Anthony Bradford was limited in practice as he has been designated to return from injured reserve. An additional roster move would be needed for him to play on Sunday, but Macdonald said that would likely happen if practice goes well.

"It’s pretty straight forward," Macdonald said. "If he has a good week, he’s going to play a significant amount if not the whole game. It’s exciting. I’m really happy with AB. The way he’s approached this injury and how he’s a better version of himself than he was before he got injured. I think it just speaks to his work ethic and positive mentality, which is really cool. AB’s played really good football for us. He’s a very physical presence for us at right guard both in the run and pass, so we’re excited to possibly get him back."

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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