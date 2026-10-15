Seattle Seahawks fall 17-14 to Broncos in OT after Darnold interception

The Brief Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted Sam Darnold in overtime to set up Will Lutz’s 53-yard field goal as Denver handed Seattle a 17-14 loss. The Seahawks rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, but another costly turnover prevented them from completing the comeback. Seattle committed three turnovers, with Darnold throwing two interceptions and Rashid Shaheed losing a fumble as the Seahawks’ ball-security issues continued.



Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in overtime, and Will Lutz converted a 53-yard field goal in a 17-14 Seattle loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Darnold was picked off for the second time in the game attempting to find Rashid Shaheed up the left sideline as McMillian undercut the throw three minutes into the extra period. Denver's offense didn't even need a first down to set up Lutz's game-winning kick.

Seattle rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force the extra frame, but the turnover problems once again caught up to them in the end. Darnold was intercepted twice in the latter stages of the fourth quarter and overtime, along with a lost Shaheed fumble in the game.

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 15: Kris Abrams-Draine #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on October 15, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers / Getty Images) Expand

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A fourth down completion from Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with eight minutes remaining was followed by an 18-yard scramble by Darnold on third-and-10 as the Seahawks finally reached the Denver red zone with seven minutes left.

After a 13-yard run down to the goal line, George Holani scored from 1-yard out with 5:41 left to play. Shaheed then caught a deflected pass in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion to cut the lead to 14-11.

Ernest Jones IV and Nick Emmanwori delivered the first two sacks of Denver quarterback Bo Nix on the following drive to give Seattle's offense a chance to drive for the tie or the lead. However, Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted Darnold with less than two minutes to play as the Seahawks' chances were on life support.

The defense delivered again, forcing another three-and-out for Denver's offense and preserving a timeout in the process. A 31-yard punt return by Shaheed took Seattle out near midfield with 57 seconds to play, and a terrific drive set up the tying score to force overtime. Two completions to Cooper Kupp, and one each to Shaheed and Smith-Njigba set up a 34-yard Myers field goal with three seconds left.

Denver's offense managed just 30 yards of offense on 22 plays in the second half.

The backstory:

It was the worst half of offensive football the Seahawks have played this season, despite the Broncos being without cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga on defense.

Seattle managed just 91 yards of offense on 30 plays in the half, with Rashid Shaheed also losing a fumble on an end-around. While the unit was mildly more productive in moving the ball after the half, it still didn't produce points, with multiple sacks thwarting drives.

Favorable early field position helped the Seahawks strike first and take the lead. After an encroachment penalty on the first play of the drive, Seattle started at midfield and needed just one first down to get into field goal range. A 55-yard field goal from Jason Myers made it a 3-0 Seahawks lead.

Denver's offense wasn't exactly soaring early either. It took them 16 plays to go 74 yards for their opening touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run by J.K. Dobbins. A trio of third- and fourth-down conversions by the Broncos were needed to get the drive into the end zone. Tyler Badie converted a fourth-and-3, and Evan Engram and Courtland Sutton had third down receptions to move into Seattle's red zone.

A 12-yard screen pass to RJ Harvey set up Dobbins' touchdown run as they took a 7-3 lead.

Even a big 39-yard kickoff return from Shaheed wasn't enough to jump start Seattle's offense. After one first down, the drive stalled near midfield and a rare shaky punt by Michael Dickson went just 24 yards and out of bounds as the Seahawks were unable to pin Denver deep in their own zone.

A third down facemask penalty on Byron Murphy II and a 20-yard defensive pass interference call on Devon Witherspoon helped move the Broncos back to Seattle's doorstep. Harvey's 1-yard touchdown run on a direct snap extended the lead to 14-3.

The Seahawks followed with a promising drive that pushed into Denver territory before Shaheed's fumble turned them away without points. The knee of linebacker Nik Bonitto punched the ball out of Shaheed's grasp as he was spun to the ground with Justin Strnad recovering for Denver.

Seattle tight end Elijah Arroyo injured his left arm diving for the loose ball for added pain.

A 15-yard completion and 42-yard strike to Shaheed helped the Seahawks spark their most significant drive of the game to open the second half. However, it still didn't deliver any points for Seattle. Darnold was sacked by Jonah Elliss on third down, and a 47-yard field goal try by Myers clanged off the right upright to preserve the 11-point lead.

Darnold was sacked for the fourth time in the game, losing 14 yards on a Zach Allen sack to force another punt.

A fifth sack scuttled Seattle's next drive as the offense just couldn't sustain any consistency. The Seahawks would have had a chance at a 57-yard field goal had they not gone backwards on third down. And despite the length, it's a far more reasonable ask in the thinner air of Denver.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' offense couldn't do anything to extend the lead anything further, keeping the door open for a late Seattle rally.

Smith-Njigba finished with 12 receptions for 134 yards for Seattle, who finished with 353 yards of total offense after the anemic first half performance.

By the numbers:

The Broncos had just 13 first downs, were 3-of-14 on third down, amassed only 168 yards of total offense, and were held to just 38 yards on 25 plays in the second half and overtime. Bo Nix had 107 passing yards on 17-of-27 passing, and J.K. Dobbins led Denver's rushing attack with 41 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.

That's a fairly dominant defensive performance by the Seahawks. To not be able to win that game is a massive missed chance for Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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