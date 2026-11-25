The Brief Strong winds, heavy rain and king tides will bring flooding concerns to western Washington Wednesday and Thursday. Coastal flood alerts are in effect, with water levels up to 3.5 feet above ground possible and wind gusts reaching 50 mph. Dangerous surf and heavy mountain snow are also expected, with conditions improving Friday into Saturday.



Active weather continues Wednesday, bringing more gusty winds, rain and coastal impacts. The highest King Tides will be Wednesday and Thursday, especially for the inland waters. Winds will also pick up again late Wednesday into Thursday, creating impacts for travelers and potential power outages.

Active weather continues Wednesday, bringing more gusty winds, rain and coastal impacts.

Flood Warning and Advisories

High astronomical tides continue Wednesday and Thursday, as we see another frontal system bringing more rain and wind onshore. King Tides will keep conditions higher than normal through the end of the week. Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings remain in effect early Wednesday with the potential for significant flooding through Thursday. The inland waters will be upgraded to a Coastal Flood Watch late Wednesday into Thursday, with waters up to 3.5' above ground level.

High astronomical tides continue Wednesday and Thursday, as we see another frontal system bringing more rain and wind onshore. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Winds will be breezy to start Wednesday and will continue to increase throughout the day. Starting around 25–35 mph around 8am, with late gusts around 40–50 for western Washington.

Winds will be breezy to start Wednesday and will continue to increase throughout the day.

Wind Advisory

Wind Advisories will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through midday Thursday, for gusty winds and potential travel impacts.

Wind Advisories will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through midday Thursday, for gusty winds and potential impacts. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect along the coast through 4pm Wednesday for dangerous beach conditions. Waves along the coast are capable of carrying logs and debris, creating life-threatening conditions.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect along the coast through 4pm Wednesday for dangerous beach conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain will increase Wednesday evening as the front moves through into Thursday. Showers will be heavy at times and there is also a slight chance of thunderstorms into Thursday afternoon. Snow levels will remain high, keeping most of the snow well above the passes. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the North Cascades above 5000' with over a foot of snow possible, impacting Washington Pass.

Rain will increase Wednesday evening as the front moves through into Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Showers will be scattered into Thursday evening and winds will ease, highs in the mid 50s. Friday will still be wet at times and the tides will start to lower into the end of the week. We do get some dry time on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s, but more showers return into early next week.

Showers will be scattered into Thursday and winds will ease a little. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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