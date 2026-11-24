The Brief A Weather Alert is in effect from Wednesday after sunset through Thursday as heavy rain and gusty winds threaten scattered power outages, particularly in the North Sound and along the Washington coast by Thanksgiving morning. Regional utilities—including Puget Sound Energy, Seattle City Light, and Tacoma Public Utilities—are staffing 24/7 response crews and monitoring conditions to restore power quickly, prioritizing immediate safety hazards and emergency services first. Officials advise residents to prepare by charging electronic devices, keeping flashlights and batteries accessible, limiting refrigerator openings during outages, staying at least 30 feet from downed power lines, and arranging backup power for medical equipment.



Thanksgiving dinner could look a little different for some Western Washington families this year as heavy rain and gusty winds move into the region, raising the possibility of scattered power outages during the holiday.

The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert from Wednesday after sunset through Thursday. While widespread outages are not expected in the central and south Puget Sound areas, the North Sound and Washington coast could see power outages by Thanksgiving morning.

Utilities across the region say they're monitoring the forecast, preparing crews and encouraging customers to take a few precautions before the weather arrives.

Western Washington has spent Thanksgiving in the dark before

The backstory:

For some families, a holiday power outage is more than a possibility.

In November 2015, a windstorm knocked out electricity to more than 40,000 customers in Kitsap County. The storm hit Tuesday, Nov. 24, two days before Thanksgiving.

Some customers were still without power Thanksgiving morning.

The region also experienced widespread outages during the November 2024 bomb cyclone, which struck the week before Thanksgiving.

The storm brought powerful winds, heavy rain and falling trees, damaging homes, businesses and electrical infrastructure. More than 430,000 customers statewide lost power, according to a state disaster assistance request. Some households went without electricity and essential services for as long as five days.

Utilities prepare crews ahead of Thanksgiving

Local perspective:

Puget Sound Energy spokesperson Andrew Padula said the utility is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating staffing ahead of the potential storm.

"We have been meeting to make sure that we have the essential crews needed," Padula said.

That includes identifying crews already available in the region and employees who could return if they're off for the holiday.

"We'll have crews in all the different locations ready to respond, and then if things are hitting in certain areas worse than other parts, we can move those crews around so that way we can start making the assessments as soon as it's safe to do so," Padula said.

The utility does not yet have a final number of crews assigned to the response because staffing plans are still being worked out.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Padula said PSE is particularly watching the potential for outages Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

"We know that they're counting on us during the holidays, and we're going to want to be there as quickly as we can and as safely as we can to get that power restored," Padula said.

Seattle City Light spokesperson Kate Jacobs said the utility prepares for storm season year-round.

That includes maintaining electrical infrastructure, trimming trees near power lines and keeping equipment such as power poles and transformers stocked for repairs.

"We have crews available 24/7 to respond to outages, regardless of if it's a holiday or a weekend or a weekday," Jacobs said.

Seattle City Light also monitors weather conditions and can add staffing to its field crews and customer service center if needed.

Tacoma Public Utilities said it monitors National Weather Service forecasts and has crews ready around the clock.

"If there are outages, our crews will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the utility said in a statement.

Customers can report outages and check restoration information through Tacoma Public Utilities' outage map.

What to do before the rain and wind arrive

What you can do:

Utility officials say customers can take simple steps now to avoid scrambling if the power goes out.

Jacobs recommends charging phones, laptops and portable power banks before the weather arrives.

"It's also a good idea to charge important devices. So think about your phones, laptops, and perhaps power banks if you have any," Jacobs said.

Customers should also have flashlights and fresh batteries somewhere easily accessible.

If the power goes out, keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed can help protect food prepared for Thanksgiving.

Jacobs recommends limiting how often people open the appliances and getting everything they need at once.

Safety is another major concern after a storm.

Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay at least 30 feet away and report it to 911, Jacobs said.

She also recommends watching for partially fallen branches that could come down even after the weather clears.

What if you rely on electricity for medical equipment?

Why you should care:

A power outage can create additional risks for people who depend on electricity to operate medical equipment.

Seattle City Light has a Life Support Equipment assistance program for eligible customers who enroll in advance.

The program provides personal notifications about planned outages and notifications about unplanned outages expected to last more than eight hours. That gives customers time to arrange additional backup power.

Enrollment requires advance registration and medical documentation.

Jacobs recommends customers who rely on powered medical equipment make arrangements for an alternative power source rather than waiting until an outage happens.

More information is available through Seattle City Light's Life Support Equipment program.

How utilities prioritize power restoration

Dig deeper:

If outages occur across multiple neighborhoods, crews may not be able to restore everyone's electricity at the same time.

Seattle City Light says crews first address downed power lines that pose immediate safety threats, followed by emergency services and residential customers.

The utility says crews continue working around the clock until all customers have power restored.

Customers can check Seattle City Light's outage information for updates.

For now, utilities are encouraging residents to monitor the forecast, prepare emergency supplies and have a backup plan in place before Thanksgiving.

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