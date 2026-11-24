The Brief Seattle and King County leaders filed a joint amicus brief supporting a lawsuit against I-638, arguing its vague sex-verification mandates violate state constitutional equal protections, conflict with local anti-discrimination laws, and harm student privacy and health centers. Washington voters passed I-638 with nearly 56% support, banning students designated as biologically male from girls' K-12 sports teams and requiring school boards to establish sex-verification rules. Ahead of the law's scheduled Dec. 3, 2026 implementation date, the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors has also authorized legal action to challenge the measure.



Seattle and King County have filed a joint amicus brief against I-638, the controversial ballot initiative banning transgender students from girls' sports, which was approved by voters in November.

City and county officials filed the brief in support of a lawsuit filed by parents and student-athletes, asking a court to block I-638.

The Seattle City Attorney's Office claims that I-638 violates the state's constitution and conflicts with Seattle's antidiscrimination laws.

What is I-638?

The backstory:

Initiative 638, officially titled the "Defending Equity in Interscholastic Sports Act," passed with nearly 56% of the statewide vote in the November general election.

The measure reverses Washington's longstanding policy that permitted transgender girls to play on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Under the new law, students designated as biologically male are prohibited from competing on girls' K-12 sports teams. Now, school boards are required to create rules governing how female student-athletes must verify their biological sex.

School board, parents pursue legal action against I-638

What they're saying:

"This ballot initiative was poorly written, misleading, and conflicts with local law. Specifically, it puts state law in conflict with local laws in Seattle and King County, and it violates the Washington Constitution that I swore an oath to defend," said Seattle City Attorney Erika Evans. "Separately, as an individual human being, I find it disturbing when special interests use sports to go after vulnerable communities. The trans community deserves respect, understanding, and kindness – just like we all do. And as a granddaughter of an Olympic Gold Medalist and Civil Rights activist, what I’ve learned is that sports should be a power for good, as we work to build a better, more inclusive City. We should be encouraging and cheering all Washingtonians to play sports not targeting them."

The joint amicus brief notes that I-638 creates different sets of rules for boys' and girls' sports, which violates the state constitution's provisions on equal protections.

In particular, local officials take issue with what they describe as I-638's vague and invasive sex verification guidelines, which opponents of the initiative argue could be interpreted as broadly as genital examination.

"I am proud that Seattle and King County are standing up against I-638. If enacted, this initiative would be deeply harmful to student privacy, safety, dignity, and equitable access to educational opportunities," said Mayor Katie Wilson. "We are building a Seattle where every person is welcomed, valued, and supported. I thank City Attorney Evans for her leadership on this issue, and together we will stand in strong support of transgender youth."

Local leaders argue I-638, if it is implemented by its scheduled date of Dec. 3, 2026, will weaken city and county school-based health centers.

"Every young person deserves to feel safe, supported, and included in their community," said Executive Girmay Zahilay. "King County is partnering with Seattle to challenge Initiative 638 because its sex-verification requirements create legal conflicts for local governments and undermine our Charter and Code protections against discrimination based on sex and gender identity. To transgender young people across our region: you belong here, and we will continue standing up for your rights, dignity, and well-being."

What's next:

The Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors has already authorized legal action against I-638, allowing the district to hire legal counsel to take any legal action necessary to protect students and school interests.

The amicus brief is filed in support of the ongoing lawsuit Jane Does A-F, John Doe G, Transfamilies, and Washington Education Association v. State of Washington.

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