The Brief Everett is adding $33 million toward a proposed $144.6 million Outdoor Event Center. The venue would give the AquaSox a new home and meet Major League Baseball’s requirement for stadium upgrades or a new stadium. The downtown venue would also host a new United Soccer League team, concerts and festivals, with plans for 250 days of community use a year. City projections estimate 400,000 visitors, $85 million in economic impact and 660 jobs each year. Everett plans to borrow to cover part of its $42.4 million share.



Everett is adding $33 million toward its proposed $144.6 million Outdoor Event Center, which would give the AquaSox a new home. Mayor Cassie Franklin says the investment would reach beyond baseball, bringing professional soccer, concerts and community events downtown.

The project follows Major League Baseball’s requirement that Funko Field either receive upgrades or for a new stadium to be erected for the AquaSox to stay in Everett. The city is advocating for the latter.

"The outdoor event center will be a year-round community asset that brings people downtown, supports local businesses and creates new opportunities for entertainment and recreation for our residents and visitors alike," said Franklin during a recent city council meeting.

A home for baseball, soccer and community events

Big picture view:

The planned facility would host the AquaSox and a new United Soccer League franchise, along with sporting events, concerts and cultural festivals.

Plans call for 250 days of community use each year. Project consultants said they drew inspiration from the Knoxville Smokies’ ballpark in Tennessee.

City projections estimate the venue would attract 400,000 visitors annually, generate $85 million in annual economic impact and support 660 jobs. Officials hope that activity would also benefit nearby restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

Costs climb to $144.6 million

Dig deeper:

Franklin acknowledged during a recent City Council meeting that the project has taken longer and grown more expensive than she had hoped.

"I know this has been a very complicated project and it has taken far longer than I would have liked," said Franklin.

She said the cost increases reflect those affecting major infrastructure projects across the country.

Everett’s identified contribution totals $42.4 million. The state, Snohomish County and the AquaSox are also contributing to the project.

The city plans to borrow to help cover project costs, adding interest and fees to the expense.

Support extends beyond the ballpark

Local perspective:

The Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County is among the project’s supporters, describing the AquaSox as "much more than a baseball team to us."

The organization cited thousands of free tickets made available each year to families who otherwise could not afford to attend.

For Franklin, the goal is a venue that gives residents and visitors more reasons to spend time downtown throughout the year.

The Source: Information in this article came from an Everett City Council meeting.

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