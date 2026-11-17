The Brief One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a collision with power pole Tuesday in Sammamish. Officials closed the southbound lanes of 228th Avenue SE was closed while investigators work and crews clean up the power lines. Crews are directing traffic through an alternative route.



One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a vehicle and power pole Tuesday, Nov. 17, in front of the Pine Lake Village in Sammamish.

What we know:

Officials from Eastside Fire and Rescue first reported on X at 10:51 a.m. that power lines were live and in the roadway of 228th Avenue SE and that crews were working to remove the person from the vehicle.

In a follow-up post on X, officials said one person was transported to the hospital. The southbound lanes of 228th Avenue SE was closed while investigators work and crews clean up the power lines.

What they're saying:

The City of Sammamish said on Facebook that crews will guide traffic to 212th Avenue.

"Please use other routes if you can. Both northbound lanes of 228th Ave SE are currently open," city officials said.

What we don't know:





Officials did not say if anyone else was in the vehicle or injured in the collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information comes available.

The Source: Information in this article comes from communications from Eastside Fire and Rescue X account and the City of Sammamish Facebook page.

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