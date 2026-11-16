Seattle police investigate double shooting in Sand Point
SEATTLE - Two people were shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood early Monday morning.
Two people shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood
What we know:
According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a shooting near Magnuson Park in the 6800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast.
Crews treated two patients at the scene: A 29-year-old woman in stable condition, and an adult man in serious condition.
What they're saying:
"Paramedics transported both patients to a local hospital for further care," said the Seattle Fire Department. "Seattle Police are investigating."
What we don't know:
Further details about the shooting remain limited. The Seattle Police Department has not yet released information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.
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