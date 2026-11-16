Seattle police investigate double shooting in Sand Point

The Brief Two people were shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood overnight. A 29-year-old woman is in stable condition and an adult male is in serious condition. The Seattle Police Department is leading the investigation.



Two people were shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood early Monday morning.

Two people shot in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood

What we know:

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a shooting near Magnuson Park in the 6800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast.

Crews treated two patients at the scene: A 29-year-old woman in stable condition, and an adult man in serious condition.

What they're saying:

"Paramedics transported both patients to a local hospital for further care," said the Seattle Fire Department. "Seattle Police are investigating."

What we don't know:

Further details about the shooting remain limited. The Seattle Police Department has not yet released information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.

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