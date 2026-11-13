WA traffic: Closures to cause delays in King, Snohomish counties

The Brief Major weekend road closures are hitting Mill Creek's North Creek Bridge and eastbound SR-18 for infrastructure repairs. North Creek Bridge closes over the next two weekends (Nov. 13–16 and Nov. 20–23), while eastbound SR-18 closes Sunday. Detours are in place for both routes, though officials have not specified the exact repairs needed on North Creek Bridge.



Road closures are going into effect throughout the state this weekend as crews work to repair various infrastructure, which will almost certainly cause traffic impacts.

Keep reading to see where these closures will take place and when they are expected to end.

North Creek Bridge closure in Mill Creek, WA

What we know:

Mill Creek residents are being asked to prepare for significant traffic throughout the city and its nearby communities as the city works to repair the North Creek Bridge.

As crews work to complete the repairs, the bridge will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 13 to Monday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 23

Areas between North Road and Mill Creek Boulevard are also included in the closures.

The City of Mill Creek said local access will be allowed only on 5th Avenue and at North Creek Presbyterian Church.

Detours will be available at the following locations:

South on North Road

East on Filbert Road

North on Bothell-Everett Highway

More details on detours can be found here.

What they're saying:

"These closures are expected to create substantial delays on surrounding roadways. Motorists are strongly encouraged to allow extra travel time, avoid the area when possible, and use alternate routes," the city said in a social media post.

What we don't know:

The city did not specify what critical repairs will be done on the North Creek Bridge.

Eastbound SR-18 closed Sunday

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation said that all lanes of eastbound State Route 18 will be closed between Issaquah-Hobart Road SE (milepost 20) and the I-90 interchange (milepost 28) will be closed as crews complete "drilling work."

Drivers who normally use eastbound SR 18 will be able to take Issaquah-Hobart Road to Front Street to rejoin eastbound I-90, WSDOT said.

Semi trucks and other freight are advised to use I-5 or I-405 to get around the closure. WSDOT said that Issaquah-Hobart Road SE and Issaquah city streets are not suitable for freight traffic.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the City of Mill Creek.

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