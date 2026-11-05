How to watch Penn State vs UW Huskies

The Washington Huskies (5-3) return to Husky Stadium for Homecoming this Saturday, Nov. 7, to face Penn State (4-4) at 12:30 p.m. on FS1.

The Huskies are on a two-game winning streak after a comeback victory over Nebraska, Washington hosts a Nittany Lions squad making its first trip to Seattle in 105 years.

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - OCTOBER 31: Chris Lawson #8 of the Washington Huskies scores against Caleb Benning #28 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 31, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/G Expand

Keep reading for details on the Penn State University Nittany Lions vs. University of Washington Huskies game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Penn State vs. Washington game?

The Penn State-Washington game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, which is also a Homecoming game for the Huskies. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the Penn State vs. Washington game?

Local perspective:

Washington returns home to host Penn State at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. Washington game?

The Penn State-Washington game will air on FS1, with Dan Hellie and Robert Smith on the call. The game will also stream on FOX One.

What radio station is the Penn State vs. Washington game?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

By the numbers:

After opening the season with four home games in 21 days, Washington will host Penn State on Saturday following a 28-day gap and a stretch featuring just one home matchup over 41 days.

Key individual milestones include quarterback Demond Williams Jr. becoming the third UW quarterback to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards, while punter Hunter Green leads the Big Ten with a 48.1-yard average.

Defensively and developmentally, the Huskies held Washington State without a single third-down conversion in the opener for the first time since 2009, all while five different first-year players have combined for 32 starts on pace to eclipse last year's freshman start record.

What's next:

Following this fifth-ever meeting between the two programs, the Huskies will head back on the road next weekend to take on Michigan State.

MORE ELECTION NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Political analysts weigh in on WA midterm initiatives

Candidates make final campaign push around the nation

1.7 million voters cast ballots in WA ahead of Election Day

‘It's a dumpster fire’; Sec. Hobbs rejects DOJ claims of voter fraud in WA

2026 midterm elections: Will early-voter turnout translate to final results?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .