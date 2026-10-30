Seattle weather: Scattered showers and cooler Friday, drier for Halloween weekend

The Brief Friday brings scattered showers and chilly temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across western Washington. Halloween looks dry but cool, with a mix of sun and clouds and chilly conditions for trick-or-treaters. Sunshine returns Sunday, with dry weather continuing into Monday before shower chances return later next week.



Scattered showers and cooler temperatures continue into Friday as an upper-level low remains spinning offshore. Cooler temperatures continue through Friday afternoon as the low draws in cooler air. It will be a wetter start to the day, turning to more scattered showers and sunbreaks in the afternoon. Snow levels will also remain around the passes, so snowflakes are possible at the higher locations, but little accumulation is expected. Skies will continue to dry out into Saturday with more sunbreaks.

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures continue into Friday as upper level low remains spinning offshore.

What's next:

Friday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs for end of October are typically in the mid 50s, so it will be a little cooler to end the month.

Friday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Halloween Forecast

The Halloween forecast looks nice for the kiddos and celebrations! Skies will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with dry and cool conditions into the evening hours. Bundle up and be safe out there!

The Halloween forecast is looking nice for the kiddos or celebrations!

Looking Ahead:

This weekend will be dry and cool with more sunbreaks by Sunday. Weak ridging moves in for Sunday, bringing more sunshine and dry skies. A few more clouds will be around for Monday Night Football's Seahawks game, remaining cloudy and dry. Highs will slowly warm into the end of next week, with a few shower chances by Thursday.

This weekend will be dry and cool with more sunbreaks by Sunday.

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