Auburn, WA officer placed on leave after viral video of physical altercation

The Brief An Auburn police officer is on administrative leave after video surfaced showing a physical altercation with a man in the middle of a roadway. Police say the man resisted arrest, while his family claims he was experiencing a mental health crisis. A witness alleges excessive force was used, while police say the man suffered no serious injuries. The incident remains under investigation.



An Auburn police officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after video surfaced showing a physical altercation with a man in the middle of a roadway.

The incident, which took place Wednesday on Auburn Way North, has drawn widespread attention across the Puget Sound region after footage of the fight was shared across social media platforms.

Conflicting accounts of viral altercation

What they're saying:

According to the Auburn Police Department, the incident began when the man ran through traffic along Auburn Way North attempting to open car doors. Police stated that the man fought back after an officer's taser failed to stop him, requiring four officers to restrain him as he resisted and screamed.

The man's family presented a different account, stating he was experiencing a mental health crisis and was confused. Family members said he had raised his hands and was trying to reach his stepdaughter's vehicle.

A screenshot of bystander video capturing the aftermath of a physical altercation involving an Auburn police officer and a man.

Jesse Wolf, a resident who witnessed the altercation in person and filmed part of the aftermath, said he observed significant physical force being used.

"The guy couldn't roll over. The officer was on top of him and he was hitting him in the face repeatedly, and the guy's head was bouncing off the concrete," Wolf said.

Wolf added that he believed the response went too far, noting the man appeared confused and unarmed.

"I think it was excessive force. He was clearly unarmed. He didn't have a shirt on," Wolf said, describing the man as visibly injured with marks across his face, back, and shoulders.

Bystander video captures Auburn police arresting a man following a physical altercation with an officer.

Disputed details on injuries

Dig deeper:

While police reported that the man resisted arrest, Wolf said he heard the man expressing remorse during the struggle.

"The suspect was definitely crying out. Apologizing. Saying he was sorry," Wolf said.

Police officials stated the man suffered no serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation. However, the man's family said he was left unconscious following the confrontation.

City officials declined a request to elaborate beyond their initial written statement. The involved officer remains on administrative leave while the department conducts a full investigation.

The scene where a physical altercation between an Auburn cop and a man happened on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's New:

Auburn Police have since released bodycam video of the incident:

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