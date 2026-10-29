The Brief Lime is offering Washington riders two free 30-minute trips to and from ballot drop boxes using the promo code VOTE26 through November 3. The promotion is available in participating Washington cities where Lime operates, including Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Everett, Redmond, Shoreline and Bothell. Lime has partnered with the nonpartisan nonprofit HeadCount to connect voters with registration tools and election resources through a dedicated hub.



Shared electric vehicle company Lime is offering voters across Washington state two free 30-minute rides to help them reach ballot drop boxes and voting sites through Election Day on Nov. 3.

The initiative, part of the company's global "Lime to the Polls" program, allows users in participating communities to enter the promotional code VOTE26 in the Lime mobile app.

Keep reading to learn more about Lime's November election promotion.

Expanding ballot access across Washington

What they're saying:

The discount is available in Washington cities where Lime operates, including Seattle, Bellevue, Bothell, Everett, Redmond, Shoreline and Spokane.

Riders can use the code for two separate trips lasting up to 30 minutes each. Standard usage rates apply after the initial 30 minutes, and trips must begin and end within designated Lime operating zones.

Lime officials noted that the offer aims to eliminate transportation obstacles during the 2026 midterm elections, particularly in areas considering key civic issues.

"Transportation should never stand between someone and their ability to participate in democracy. What’s more, transportation is on the ballot in Seattle this year. We encourage all voters to educate themselves on Seattle Proposition 1, which funds more bus service in Seattle" said Parker Dawson, Senior Regional Lead of Government Relations for the Pacific Northwest at Lime.

Dawson noted that local measures, including Seattle Proposition 1 to fund bus service, are before Seatte voters this cycle.

Partnership adds voter resources

The Partnership:

Lime has also partnered with HeadCount, a national nonpartisan organization that promotes voter turnout through cultural, academic, and community outreach.

Through the collaboration, users can access registration resources and election information via an online voter hub.

"Every eligible voter should have a fair shot at making their voice heard, and transportation should not stand in the way," said Lucille Wenegieme, executive director at HeadCount. "By connecting voters with trusted information and free rides, this partnership helps make civic participation more accessible, especially for communities that face logistical barriers to getting to the polls."

How Lime riders can redeem free trips

What you can do:

To use the Lime promotion before it expires on Nov. 3, riders must follow two basic steps:

Enter promo code VOTE26 directly into the Lime app before starting a ride.

Confirm that the planned ballot drop box or voting location falls inside an active service area.

The promotion is open to all eligible Lime account holders, though discounts cannot be combined with other passes or group ride features. Lime emphasized that it does not endorse or oppose any political candidate or ballot measure.

The Source: Information for this story came from a Lime press release.

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