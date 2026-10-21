Mother of teen murdered in Tacoma, WA speaks in front of accused killer

The Brief Three of the people accused of an ambush-style murder of a teen appeared in court on Wednesday. Investigators say the suspects are two brothers, and a woman who they report was dating one of the brothers. During the hearing, the teen victim's mom told the court her son was a good kid and didn't deserve to be killed.



The mother of a 16-year-old boy killed in a Tacoma parking garage addressed a judge Wednesday as one of the men accused of killing her son stood just feet away.

Brothers Jose Campos, 18, and Davion Campos, 20, along with Davion’s partner, 19-year-old Alina Guillen, face charges in connection with the Sunday morning ambush-style shooting that left the teenager dead at the scene.

From left to right: 20-year-old Davion Campos, 18-year-old Jose Campos, 19-year-old Alina Guillen

Fatal ambush in Tacoma parking garage

The backstory:

Investigators report that the suspects, along with possibly several others, opened fire on a group gathered at a Tacoma parking garage early Sunday night. The 16-year-old victim was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

According to court documents, the suspects were armed with illegally modified firearms. Surveillance footage captured the suspects before and after the shooting, including video showing Guillen making the sign of the cross moments before gunfire broke out.

Arrests and suspected motive

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement officers tracked Jose Campos to a residence in Tacoma, where he admitted to being at the parking garage during the shooting.

Police later arrested Davion Campos and Alina Guillen at a home in Yelm. Neither provided a statement to investigators.

Authorities received a tip indicating the shooting was retaliation for Jose Campos being shot the previous night.

Court appearance and victim's mother speaks

What they're saying:

During Wednesday's court hearing, it was revealed that both Campos brothers have a history of violent crimes.

The victim's mother spoke directly to the court during the proceeding.

"My son didn’t deserve this. He was a good kid," she said.

A judge set bail at $5 million each for Jose and Davion Campos. Bail for Guillen was set at $1.5 million.

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