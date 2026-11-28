Julian Dugger leads Washington State 20-14 over Oregon State
PULLMAN, Wash. - Backup quarterback Julian Dugger rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown to lead Washington State to a 20-14 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night in a flex game to close out the regular season.
Dugger, a sophomore who replaced starter Owen Eshelman after he was sacked and injured on the Cougars' third play from scrimmage, did his damage on 29 carries. He also completed 5 of 6 passes for 36 yards.
Washington State (3-9) piled up 338 yards on the ground, while holding San Diego State (6-6) to 222 total yards.
Stone Saunders fired a 66-yard scoring strike to Javion Kinnard and the Aztecs grabbed a 7-0 lead.
WSU tied it on its second possession with Dugger's 11-yard touchdown run.
Jack Stevens kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the second quarter but missed a 50-yarder late, and the Cougars took a 10-7 lead into halftime. The Aztecs managed six plays and 24 yards of offense in the quarter.
Kirby Voorhees scored on a 3-yard run to start the second half for a 10-point advantage. Maxwell Woods' 45-yard run helped set up the five-play score.
The Aztecs cut it to 17-14 on Lucky Sutton's 5-yard touchdown run with 8:36 remaining, but Stevens answered with a 40-yard field goal and the Cougars' defense finished it off.
Saunders completed 7 of 25 passes for 113 yards with an interception.
The revamped Pac-12 added a flex week at the end of the regular season to take care of a gap in the schedule and boost the eight-team conference's bowl opportunities.
San Diego State beat the visiting Cougars 26-20 on Oct. 3.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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