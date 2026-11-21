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The Brief Washington State fell 42-14 to Texas State, dropping the Cougars to 2-9 overall and 1-6 in Pac-12 play with one game still remaining. Owen Eshelman gave WSU an early lead with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Blood, but Texas State answered with 42 consecutive points. The Cougars will host a to-be-determined Pac-12 opponent on Nov. 28 in their final game of the season.



Brad Jackson threw a touchdown pass and ran for three scores to lead Texas State to a 42-14 romp over Washington State on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Jackson completed 11 of 19 passes for 122 yards, including a 15-yard scoring toss to Beau Starks. The sophomore added 127 yards rushing on eight carries with scoring runs of 9, 44 and 36 yards.

Torrance Burgess Jr. carried 19 times for 146 yards and a touchdown for the bowl-eligible Bobcats, who finished their first season in the revamped Pac-12 Conference with a 5-2 record, going 7-4 overall.

Freshman Owen Eshelman finished a five-play, 60-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Blood and Washington State grabbed a 7-0 lead on its first possession.

Jackson answered with a short touchdown run, and Jordan Sample blocked a punt that Jordan Martin recovered at the Cougars' 5-yard line. Freshman Davian Jackson ran it in from a yard out three plays later and the Bobcats moved in front 14-7.

Brad Jackson had a 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 21-7 lead at intermission.

Burgess scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, and Brad Jackson passed to Sparks for a touchdown early in the fourth before scoring on a 36-yard run.

Eshelman totaled 150 yards on 21-for-33 passing for the Cougars (2-9, 1-6), whose final score came when Isaiah Hung returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown with 5:18 remaining.

Texas State has won three straight and 5 of 6 with its only loss over the span a 46-45 setback at then-No. 20 Boise State — the Pac-12 champions.

Up next

Washington State: Season complete.

Texas State: Awaits a potential bowl bid.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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