Seattle Weather: Cooler, drier workweek ahead

The Brief Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas near the Skokomish River due to heavy runoff from Saturday night's rain. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with small hail and lightning will continue Sunday before skies dry out Monday. Cooler temperatures arrive this week, with daytime highs in the low 50s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s.



Runoff from the excessive rainfall from Saturday night's cold front will lead to a rise in the Skokomish River. Minor flooding will be possible in some of the low-lying areas near the river.

Conditions are forecast to improve by Monday.

Excessive rainfall runoff into the Skokomish river will lead to minor flooding.

The cold front has passed to the east of the Cascades, but we will continue to see scattered showers behind it for much of the day Sunday. The cold air will continue to spill in, leading to some instability Sunday afternoon and evening.

An isolated thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain, small hail and lightning is possible into the evening. A few showers will linger into Monday morning with skies drying throughout the day.

Scattered showers on Sunday with an isolated thunder chance. Drying out on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The first 2 weeks of November have been mild so far. It has been the 5th warmest start to the month in 82 years!

The cold air behind the front will lead to cooler afternoon highs Monday.

A cooler day on Monday with highs in the low 50s.

Much of the upcoming week will be dry with a slight chance of showers possible on Wednesday and next weekend.

The week ahead will remain cooler with highs only in the low 50s and lows dipping into the 30s.

A few showers linger into Monday morning with a mainly dry week ahead.

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

FAA ground stop aftermath cancels thousands of Saturday flights: What to know

911 audio captures window washers trapped 532 feet up Bellevue building

GTA 6 release could trigger $1B U.S. productivity loss

1 dead after shooting in Redmond, 2 suspects sought

FDA approves daily pill shown to cut repeat stroke risk by 26%

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .