SEA Airport travelers face lingering delays, baggage backlogs after FAA ground stop

The Brief Passengers returning to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport experienced lingering travel delays and baggage backups on Sunday following last week's nationwide FAA ground stop. Frustrated travelers reported hours-long gate changes and confusion at Los Angeles International Airport before finally making it back to the Pacific Northwest. Commuters faced additional headaches upon arrival as an unrelated power issue caused service disruptions and shuttle bus transfers on the regional light rail line.



On Sunday, some airline passengers were still being impacted by delays resulting from the national ground stop on Friday.

SEA Airport ground stop: Travelers face lingering delays

Timeline:

For Tacoma residents Lorie Ramsdell and Pam Hubert, a weekend trip to California to tour the Brady Bunch House turned into a 12-hour travel ordeal on Sunday.

The pair arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at 7 a.m. for what is normally a short hop on a 2.5-hour flight home.

"We got delayed three times in LA," Ramsdell said. "LAX was a nightmare."

Ripple effects from Los Angeles

Big picture view:

Ramsdell said airline staff repeatedly moved passengers to different gates while working to secure an aircraft. "We were delayed a half-hour, then two hours, then three hours, so it’s been a long trip to get back," she said.

The women finally arrived back at SEA after 12 hours on the move.

"It’s been a long day. We got to the airport at 7:00 pm in the morning," said Pam Hubert, who was flying home from LAX with Ramsdell.

"They would let us know we were going to a new gate, we are trying to get a plane for you," said Ramsdell.

Mike Kenna of Port Townsend, who traveled from Mexico City through Los Angeles, described similar confusion at LAX.

"It wasn’t very good down at LAX today, because things kept changing. We kept going to a different gate. No one knew what was going on. There was luggage everywhere, that kind of thing," said Kenna.

Baggage backups

For some returning passengers, luggage was piled eight feet deep in baggage claim.

Most of the bags in this section of baggage claim had American Airlines tags on them. We reached out to American Airlines for comment on the bags.

What they're saying:

American Airlines did release a general statement Sunday night:

Updated Sunday, November 15, 2026

American is prepared to operate a largely normal schedule Monday, Nov. 16, following the FAA's nationwide ground stop. With crews and aircraft in position and favorable weather expected across our system, we are set up for a good start to the week and do not anticipate additional broad cancellations related to this incredibly disruptive industry-wide event.

Our team continues to work around the clock to take care of our customers, and our travel alert remains in effect, providing customers with options to change their plans or request a refund. Customers should continue to check their flight status on the American app or aa.com before heading to the airport.

We're grateful to all of our customers for their understanding and to our team members for everything they've done to support our recovery efforts.

Transit disruptions

Local perspective:

On top of delayed flights, some passengers, like Dave Rudebusch, also ran into delays at the light rail station after Sound Transit said a power issue near the Tukwila station caused a service disruption.

Bus drivers were instead brought in to shuttle passengers between the Kent-Des Moines station north to Rainier Beach.

"We had a day and a half extra in San Diego, then we arrived in Seattle to find light rail’s down. But, that’s the least surprising thing about the weekend, I guess," said Dave Ruedebusch, a transit rider.

"I was a bit concerned, yeah," said Omar Alqtaishat, who was flying to Istanbul.

Some of those flying out of SEA did have an easier time.

"Everything is going as planned. And actually, the flight is on time, so for me, it’s 10/10 basically," said Omar.

Despite the delays, Kenna said most people tried their best to practice patience.

"People were pretty good about it. I’m surprised," said Kenna.

The Source: Information in this story comes from American Airlines, live interviews with travelers at SEA Airport and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Jennifer Dowling.

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