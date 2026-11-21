The Brief Masked ICE agents detained two passengers at SEA Airport Saturday morning before a flight to Los Angeles, drawing sharp criticism from Gov. Bob Ferguson. The Port of Seattle said the operation occurred without its knowledge and is checking with DHS if airport protocols were breached. The relationship between the two detained passengers and further details from federal officials remain unclear.



The Port of Seattle released a statement about a Saturday morning incident involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and two passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

In videos circulating on social media, two passengers can be seen being detained by masked ICE agents. Various social media pages have posted the video, which ranges from about 1 to 2 minutes.

Plenty of screaming can be heard in the video, which shows a woman and a man seated on the bridge before boarding a plane at the feet of two ICE agents. The woman in the video can be heard saying, "We have a work permit," to the person holding the camera before beginning to cry while screaming "no" multiple times.

The relationship between the man and the woman in the video is unclear at this time.

What they're saying:

The Port of Seattle said the passengers were preparing to board an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles on Saturday when immigration enforcement agents conducted an operation without the Port's participation or knowledge.

"The Port has continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with DHS on whether any of these protocols were breached," the agency said. "This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but for the passengers around them, and Port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson shared a statement on the incident as well, saying, "ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics. I’ll have more to say this afternoon."

The governor also posted a link to the video from his Facebook account, which can be seen below. The video posted by Ferguson is about 38 seconds long and shows three masked ICE agents walking with a woman while she is handcuffed. Other videos circulating social media show different portions of the interaction.

Alaska Airlines also released a statement on the incident, saying, "We understand that situations like this can be distressing. The law enforcement activity was not previously known to us, and we are actively reviewing the details and engaging with the appropriate contacts and authorities. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority."

Attorney General Nick Brown posted to social media later in the day, saying, "We are sick and tired of poorly trained masked federal agents vanishing people out of thin air. Washingtonians will never accept these stunts as legitimate or responsible law enforcement."

SEA policy on federal immigration enforcement

Dig deeper:

On its website, SEA acknowledges that some travelers that use the airport have various pending immigration applications, but adds that it has no jurisdiction over U.S. Customs and Border Protection or ICE operations.

"Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the Port’s participation or knowledge. For this reason, we encourage individuals to assess their individual circumstances before traveling. For additional transparency, we’ve answered some common questions about immigration enforcement activity at the airport," the airport says.

The airport adds that those who are traveling with an uncertain immigration status, share your travel itinerary and immigration attorney's contact information with a family member or friend. It also urges people facing these circumstances to memorize their immigration attorney's contact information and emergency contact information.

Previous ICE operations in Washington

Local perspective:

Saturday's incident marks the second known occurrence within the last month where ICE has arrested multiple people.

In late October, five Mexican men arrested by immigration agents while camping with their families in Washington’s Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest over Labor Day weekend.

The men, who spent about six weeks in immigration detention at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, returned home on Oct. 15. In FOX 13's report in October, all five were forced to wear ankle monitors as they awaited the next steps in their immigration cases.

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Additionally, earlier in the month of October, surveillance video from a Lynnwood tire shop showed the moments a 26-year-old employee walked outside and was taken into custody by masked federal agents.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Port of Seattle's statement on the incident and videos of the incident circulating social media.

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